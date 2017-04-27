Miami Dolphins Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the fun begins in Philadelphia for the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL with the start of the 2017 NFL draft.

This season the Dolphins have the 22nd pick, their lowest first-round pick since 2009, to go along with seven other selections.

The hope with this year's draft is that Miami can continue to build on the success of a surprising and satisfying 2016 season. One could say the success started in the draft, as the Dolphins saw offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil fall to them at 13 due to unfortunate circumstances. Then in Round 2, the team drafted Xavien Howard, who showed promise at corner in his rookie season.

Can the Dolphins continue what has been a yearlong run of good luck fostered by good decisions? We'll find out throughout the course of the weekend.

Keep it here as we track Miami's draft from the glitz and glamour of Thursday night's first round to the marathon that is Saturday's final four rounds. We'll provide analysis and a grade for each player as well as where they fit in what Miami is trying to accomplish in 2017 and beyond.