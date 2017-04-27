WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Payback 2017 for Week of April 27

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman had a few Payback-related rumors ahead of Sunday's massive pay-per-view offering.

The first revolved around Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's House of Horrors Match and its potential execution.

"Apparently, the Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt House of Horrors match at Payback may be partially taped, with the end of the match happening in the arena but the beginning pre-taped somewhere else."

This would not be the first time a match has been partially recorded. According to PWTorch.com, the SummerSlam 1996 Boiler Room Brawl between The Undertaker and Mankind was prerecorded in order to ensure a controlled environment for the participants.

The revelation suggests the match will be a grand production, potentially taking place off-site before spilling into the arena, where the match will conclude inside the squared circle. It would be fitting considering the feud ignited, quite literally, with Orton burning down The Wyatt Family Compound in a pre-taped vignette.

The second rumor ahead of the event is centered around the Raw Women's Championship bout between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, with Ortman saying it is "the only championship match outcome reportedly still undecided."

That is interesting in that Bliss has only been part of the Raw roster for two weeks, yet it appears as though the brand's creative team may be impressed enough by her work in that period to undo its efforts to push Bayley as champion and reward her with the title instead.

Finally, the third significant rumor ahead of Payback involves Roman Reigns.

"Roman Reigns was at Raw this week, but WWE chose not to use him for television, instead holding off on his return until Payback."

While it is admirable that WWE Creative chose to hold off Reigns' return until the pay-per-view, making the event feel that much more important, the show is and always was going to be a C-level event aimed at setting up feuds for bigger, more important future shows.

What really needed to happen was for Reigns to explode back on to the television sets of millions of WWE fans Monday night and physically confront Braun Strowman just six days before their Payback main event.

That did not happen and, unfortunately, Raw limped to a disappointing close without much in the way of fresh new content to hype the marquee bout.