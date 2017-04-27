Wladimir Klitschko to Attach Secret Anthony Joshua Fight Prediction to His Robe

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has made a secret prediction for his Saturday clash with Anthony Joshua. He's planning to attach the video to his walkout robe via USB stick, which he'll sell following the fight for charity.

Martin Domin of the Daily Mirror passed along details of the unique idea Thursday. He also passed along comments from Klitschko, who said only the buyer will be able to eventually view the video:

I'm not Nostradamus but I recorded a video of my prediction of the fight. This stick is going to be in my robe which I'm going to wear on Saturday night. Do not ask me after the fight what is on the stick. The only person who is going to be able to open it up and watch it is the person who is going to buy the robe with the stick.

Klitschko is set to fight for the first time since November 2015, when he lost his heavyweight titles to Tyson Fury by 12-round unanimous decision. Several attempts to schedule a rematch were thwarted by the British star's medical issues.

The 41-year-old Ukrainian sensation can regain the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World heavyweight championships with a victory over Joshua inside Wembley Stadium in London.

Joshua rose to prominence when he captured a gold medal on home soil at the 2012 Summer Olympics, also in London. He's proceeded to start his professional career 18-0, including wins over Kevin Johnson, Dominic Breazeale and, most recently, Eric Molina.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times noted the British heavyweight was far less secretive about his hopes heading into Saturday's bout.

"It would be sweet to knock Wladimir out," Joshua said. "I'm not into this 12-round boxing."

Regardless of the result, Klitschko said proceeds from the sale of the robe and the prediction USB will go to the Klitschko Foundation. The official website lists the foundation's purpose as working "with the future, with children: we help them discover their potential and bring their dreams to life."