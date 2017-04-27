Joakim Noah Undergoes Surgery on Rotator Cuff Injury

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Thursday that center Joakim Noah underwent surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn rotator cuff Wednesday.

Noah missed the final 30 games of the 2016-17 season due to surgery on his left knee.

In addition to his shoulder and knee injuries, Noah dealt with a hamstring ailment this past season.

After spending the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, Noah signed a four-year, $72.59 million contract with the Knicks last offseason, according to Spotrac.

In 46 games, Noah averaged just 5.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.

Since being named to consecutive All-Star teams in 2012-13 and 2013-14, Noah's play and production have dropped off considerably.

Additionally, the 2013-14 NBA Defensive Player of the Year has missed a combined 89 games over the past two seasons.