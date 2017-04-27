Drew Brees Thinks Adrian Peterson, Mark Ingram Could Be Among Best NFL RB Duos

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes the tandem of Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram will give the team one of the NFL's top backfields in 2017.

On Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune passed along comments the future Hall of Fame QB made following the addition of Peterson in free agency. He thinks their competitive fire will only add to the productivity rather than cause potential problems about the number of touches:

I think both of those guys run with a bit of anger and a bit of passion and an edge, which is what you want from the guy who's in there. I think that in this day and age in this league, it's nearly impossible to go through a season with just one guy. You have to have two backs that are a one-two punch because it's just too physical; it's too tough of a position to play week in and week out. I think having both of those guys as this one-two, I think makes them potentially one of the best tandems in the league.

