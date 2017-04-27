Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signed $375k Settlement to End 2009 Rape Case

TF-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid poster boy and four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly signed a $375,000 settlement to end allegations he raped an American woman in Las Vegas in 2009. Additionally, it's reported text messages provide evidence the Portugal captain was involved in negotiating that figure down.

German newspaper Der Spiegel reported Thursday the sum was paid to silence "Susan K.," whose name has been hidden.

The report, using information from website Football Leaks, surmises that a firm called Tollin, based in the British Virgin Islands, was authorised by Ronaldo's lawyers to make the $375,000 payment, while invoices were issued to Multisports & Image Management (MIM). Both companies have handled Ronaldo's advertising and sponsorship deals for some years.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Johannes Kreile, informed the newspaper that his client strongly denies the rape allegation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.