Braun Strowman vs. Kalisto and the Top WWE Matches for Week of April 27

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman ruled WWE Raw once more.

The Monster Among Men had the final word in a Dumpster match on Monday night. His intensity, a shocker of a result and a post-bout crash made that clash the highlight of the week.

Jack Gallagher, though, wasn't about to let Strowman have all the fun. The Gentleman twice delivered in the ring when he faced both the cruiserweight and United Kingdom champion.

Dumpster drama aside, Monday's Raw was a major letdown of a go-home show. The red brand limped toward Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, but there were still a number of quality contests to enjoy throughout the week.

Thank SmackDown, NXT and 205 Live for much of that.

Read for a look at the best matches in the week leading up to Payback. In-ring action, big moments, storytelling and chemistry determined who came out on top.