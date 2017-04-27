Warriors GM Bob Myers Doesn't Expect Steve Kerr's Injury Will Force HC to Retire

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers expressed his belief Wednesday that head coach Steve Kerr will not be forced to retire due to health issues.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), Myers said that Kerr's problems can be overcome:

Look, what he's facing is fixable. It's just finding the issue and solving it. So I think that's how you have to differentiate what he's going through with somebody else. Some things are not fixable in life. Some things that confront people don't have solutions. There is a solution here. We just need to discover it, and we will. I'm confident we will.

Kerr is out indefinitely due to complications from back surgery he underwent two years ago, per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News.

Kerr was not on the sidelines for Golden State's Game 3 and Game 4 wins over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

According to the Associated Press, he is scheduled to be examined this week and will not return until his condition improves.

Kerr's back surgeries created a spinal fluid leak, which can cause headaches. Kerr described himself as feeling "uncomfortable" due to the recent issues, per Slater.

In Kerr's absence, Mike Brown has served as the team's head coach.

Kerr missed the first 43 games last season while recovering from back surgery, during which time current Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton served as the interim head coach.

The 51-year-old Kerr boasts a career record of 207-39 as a head coach in the regular season with two Western Conference titles and an NBA championship to his credit.

Golden State will face the winner of the series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs after sweeping Portland.