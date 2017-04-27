Eli Manning's Lawyers Provide Emails, Say No Plan to Fabricate Game Memorabilia

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning's lawyers released emails between the two-time Super Bowl winner and Giants equipment manager Joe Skiba on Wednesday, which reportedly do not show signs of fraud.

Manning is the defendant in a fraud lawsuit for allegedly providing Steiner Sports with memorabilia that wasn't actually game-worn.

The three plaintiffs purchased Manning's game-used helmets and filed the suit after the discovery of an email between Manning and Skiba in which Manning asked the equipment manager to provide him with two helmets that could "pass as game-used," per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell and Jordan Raanan.

Among the emails released Wednesday was correspondence between Manning and Skiba in 2012 in which Manning asked Skiba to hold on to a pair of game-used helmets for him.

Per ESPN.com, Manning recently denied the allegations against him publicly: "I've done nothing wrong and I have nothing to hide. ... I've tried to do everything with class and be a standup citizen. That's what I have done and that's being attacked right now. I'm just more angry than anything ... having to deal with this and knowing that I did nothing wrong and [am] still being attacked."

Following the release of the emails Wednesday, Manning's attorneys provided the following statement:

The Manning defendants produced all of their documents concerning Mr. Manning's equipment that he provided to Steiner Sports for the simple reason that they have nothing to hide and vehemently deny that they ever provided Steiner Sports with equipment they did not believe was game-used. ... ... It is inconceivable that Mr. Manning would provide Steiner Sports with game-used jerseys from his personal collection, which hold sentimental value to him, and yet engage in a scheme to provide Steiner Sports with fake game-used helmets. Moreover, all of the emails produced by Manning Defendants confirm his practice of retrieving actual game-used helmets from the Giants' equipment staff in order to comply with his Steiner Sports obligations.

Manning has a contract with Steiner Sports, which obligates him to provide the company with game-used memorabilia.

The trial date for the lawsuit is set for Sept. 25, according to Kevin Spain of USA Today.