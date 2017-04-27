WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of April 27

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE television had the opportunity to leave fans invested and engaged, the Superstar Shake-up creating fresh rivalries and matches for their consumption. Instead, only on of the two primetime presentations was able to inspire excitement while the other disappointed in its attempt to sell a pay-per-view event only six days away.

Raw featured the final hype for Sunday's Payback extravaganza and hyped a marquee Dumpster Match between Braun Strowman and Kalisto.

SmackDown Live countered with a Women's Championship defense from Naomi and a No Disqualification Match between Randy Orton and Erick Rowan.

It was not in the matches themselves that the brands found success but, rather, in their overall presentations.

While one did an effective job of shining a spotlight on the key figures who will dominate the airwaves in the coming months, the other focused on its midcard.

Which show was which? Did Raw or SmackDown emerge from this week's showdown victorious and why?

Find out the answers to those two questions and more with this recap of the week that was in World Wrestling Entertainment.