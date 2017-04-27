Charlotte Becomes 1st Woman in WWE History to Main Event PPV, Raw and SmackDown

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

WWE announced Wednesday that Charlotte Flair made history by becoming the first female Superstar in company history to main event a pay-per-view, Raw and SmackDown in singles matches.

Charlotte accomplished the third part of the equation Tuesday when she fought SmackDown Women's champion Naomi to a no contest in the main event of SmackDown Live.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair previously competed in multiple main event matches against Sasha Banks on Raw, as well as at Hell in a Cell.

Charlotte and Banks were the first women in WWE history to do battle inside Hell in a Cell, as well as the first women to have an Iron Man match on the main roster.

The Queen is a four-time Raw Women's champion, but her sights are now set on the SmackDown Women's title after moving to the blue brand as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

In order to reach the pinnacle of SmackDown's women's division, however, it appears Charlotte will be forced to go through the group of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

