NHL Draft Lottery 2017: Start Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Representatives from the NHL's non-playoff teams will gather in Toronto on Saturday night for the chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft.

The Colorado Avalanche own the best odds to secure the top selection, but 14 other teams are also in the mix, including the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Here is all the information you need to watch and follow the 2017 NHL draft lottery, as well as a closer look at some of the top prospects available.

Where: Canadian Broadcasting Centre in Toronto

When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

2017 NHL Draft Lottery Odds Team Odds of Winning Lottery Colorado Avalanche 18.0% Vancouver Canucks 12.1% Vegas Golden Knights 10.3% Arizona Coyotes 10.3% New Jersey Devils 8.5% Buffalo Sabres 7.6% Detroit Red Wings 6.7% Dallas Stars 5.8% Florida Panthers 5.4% Los Angeles Kings 4.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.2% Winnipeg Jets 2.7% Philadelphia Flyers 2.2% Tampa Bay Lightning 1.8% New York Islanders 0.9% NHL.com

Nolan Patrick

Despite enduring an injury-plagued 2016-17 season, Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick is widely considered the top prospect in the draft entering the lottery.

Patrick appeared in just 33 games this term, but he was dominant when he played, with 20 goals and 46 points.

That came on the heels of a breakout 2015-16 campaign that saw him register 41 goals and 102 points, as well as 30 points in 21 playoff games.

Despite his impressive resume, Patrick knows he is far from a lock to be selected No. 1 overall, according to Perry Bergson of the Brandon Sun:

Patrick has good size at 18 years of age (6'3", 198 lbs.) and is equal parts a goal scorer and playmaker, which suggests he is a future No. 1 center in the making.

The only true question mark with regard to Patrick is his durability, but his upside may be too great to pass up at No. 1 even with concerns in that area.

Nico Hischier

If any prospect is going to dethrone Patrick as the potential No. 1 overall pick, Swiss forward Nico Hischier is the likeliest candidate.

After flying under the radar in Switzerland during the 2015-16 season, Hischier made a massive splash in North America this past season by putting up 38 goals and 86 points in 57 games for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads.

Hischier was at his best on the international stage, as he helped Switzerland to a strong performance at the World Junior Championship.

Per Dhiren Mahiban of the New York Times, ISS Hockey scouting director Dennis MacInnis said that showing caused Hischier to shoot up the rankings: "I've seen guys go from the 20s to the top 10, but I don't really recall the last time we had a guy go from 20s to contending for No. 1. We still think that Patrick is the No. 1 guy out there, but [Hischier] has certainly closed the gap."

In addition to being a dynamic offensive player, Hischier is defensively responsible, which is often a rare trait in younger players.

The team that drafts Hischier will be getting an all-around stud, but it will likely require a top-two pick in order to land him.

Gabriel Vilardi

While Patrick and Hischier appear to be the clear-cut top two prospects in the 2017 NHL draft, Gabriel Vilardi has a skill set that could make him a better NHL player than both of them.

Vilardi is the youngest of the top prospects, at 17, and he emerged as a likely top pick with a strong season for the OHL's Windsor Spitfires.

The 17-year-old scored 29 goals in 49 games and ended the campaign with 61 points to his credit.

As Terry Frei of the Denver Post relayed, director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr provided a glowing breakdown of Vilardi's game:

"Vilardi is a high-end possession center with excellent hockey sense and puck-handling ability. He plays a very composed game with the puck, using his vision and playmaking ability to influence the game in all three zones. Vilardi excels below the dots in the offensive zone, where he utilizes his size and reach to control the play and generate scoring opportunities."

The centerman is stronger than both Patrick and Hischier, which should work to his advantage considering the NHL's landscape.

He isn't afraid to go to the dirty areas in order to make plays, and that facet of his game seemingly gives him a higher floor than most of the other first-round prospects.