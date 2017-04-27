Arsenal Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe Interest Confirmed by Arsene Wenger

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed the club are interested in signing AS Monaco's 18-year-old starlet Kylian Mbappe, per SFR Sport (via Lyall Thomas for Sky Sports), although the player's agent hasn't listed the Gunners among the four clubs he believes can afford the Frenchman, per L'Equipe (h/t James Benson for the Daily Star).

Wenger is looking closely at the young Frenchman but believes Arsenal may be priced out by wealthier rivals.

"Obviously it would be hypocritical and a lie to say that we are not looking at him," he told the French broadcaster. "But he's already in the bracket of clubs who are, perhaps, much better financed than us."

Mbappe may indeed be out of Wenger's price range. The player's agent, Pascal Boisseau, recently remarked that only four teams are realistically in with a chance.

"There are only four clubs in the world that can afford him today: Barca [Barcelona], Real [Madrid], [Manchester] City and [Manchester] United," Boisseau said, per Benson.



It is no surprise to learn of Arsenal's interest given Mbappe's remarkable rise to prominence. The teenager has scored 13 goals in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season, as well as five Champions League goals. His strike against Borussia Dortmund on April 19 made Mbappe the first-ever player to score in his first four Champions League knockout games.

His remarkable achievements on the European stage were highlighted on the Champions League Twitter account:

City are ready to break the world record to bring Mbappe to the Etihad, per Neil Fissler of the Express, and Paul Pogba's £89 million fee is reportedly the sort of figure Monaco are expecting.

The club have already turned down a £110 million offer in the expectation of receiving more, according to Duncan Castles for Yahoo Sport.

Given the calibre of the clubs reportedly hoping to sign the youngster this summer, it appears unlikely that Wenger and Arsenal can lure him to the club, particularly given that Champions League qualification looks unlikely for the Gunners.

Mbappe, who could end the season as a Ligue 1 and Champions League winner, is surely heading for the very top of the game.