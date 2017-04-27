Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Rejects Manchester United Deal out of Principle

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly rejected a £13 million offer to extend his current contract because he "does not believe it would be right" in the midst of a lengthy injury, per Neil Custis for the Sun.

Ibrahimovic is set to miss up to nine months after suffering an anterior cruciate knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League on Apr. 20. Consequently, Ibrahimovic's future at Old Trafford is now in doubt.

