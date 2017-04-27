    Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly Rejects Manchester United Deal out of Principle

    Alex Keble
April 27, 2017

    FILE - In this Thursday, April 20, 2017 file photo, Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is checked before being taken off with an injury during the Europa League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Anderlecht at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, England. Ibrahimovic is certain his illustrious career will not be ended by the serious knee injury that has cut short a fine first season at Manchester United. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
    Dave Thompson/Associated Press

    Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly rejected a £13 million offer to extend his current contract because he "does not believe it would be right" in the midst of a lengthy injury, per Neil Custis for the Sun.

    Ibrahimovic is set to miss up to nine months after suffering an anterior cruciate knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League on Apr. 20. Consequently, Ibrahimovic's future at Old Trafford is now in doubt.

     

