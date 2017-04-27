Inside Football: City Tracking Spurs Star and Strikers Set for Moves

1 of 4

Warren Little/Getty Images

Guardiola is plotting an overhaul of Manchester City, and it will be no surprise if he attempts to improve their homegrown quota as part of the process.

It is true he is an admirer of Alli's style of play, but his club will not be making their move for him at this stage.

In light of Xavi's reported comments that the Spurs man is a City target, intermediaries have been informed that the Manchester-based club do not intend to make an offer this summer. That does not mean their interest is fading. In fact, there is a strong possibility they will try to sign him in 2018.

City will instead focus on trying to sign Alli's Spurs teammate Walker at the end of the season.

New full-backs are a top priority for Guardiola, and there is a feeling that the right-back is a realistic target. Pochettino has just had talks with Walker over his future, per Matt Law of The Telegraph.

They are certainly going to have to fight to keep him over the coming months.