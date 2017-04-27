Inside Football: City Tracking Spurs Star and Strikers Set for Moves

Inside Football: City Tracking Spurs Star and Strikers Set for MovesApril 27, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur were left unimpressed after it was reported that Barcelona legend Xavi expects his friend and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to sign Dele Alli.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hit back at the suggestion—clearly, he has no intention of letting English football's golden boy walk away from White Hart Lane without a fight.
Inside Football delves into the Alli issue, revealing the depth of City's interest and how Tottenham team-mate Kyle Walker is actually emerging as the Spurs star more likely to end up at the Etihad Stadium.
There is also fresh news on the 19-year-old Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Watford frontman Troy Deeney.
City Aim to Sign Walker, Won't Get Dele
Guardiola is plotting an overhaul of Manchester City, and it will be no surprise if he attempts to improve their homegrown quota as part of the process.
It is true he is an admirer of Alli's style of play, but his club will not be making their move for him at this stage.
In light of Xavi's reported comments that the Spurs man is a City target, intermediaries have been informed that the Manchester-based club do not intend to make an offer this summer. That does not mean their interest is fading. In fact, there is a strong possibility they will try to sign him in 2018.
City will instead focus on trying to sign Alli's Spurs teammate Walker at the end of the season.
New full-backs are a top priority for Guardiola, and there is a feeling that the right-back is a realistic target. Pochettino has just had talks with Walker over his future, per Matt Law of The Telegraph.
They are certainly going to have to fight to keep him over the coming months.
Everton Next for Abraham?
Abraham is enjoying a sensational loan spell at Bristol City this season, and we are waiting to see what Chelsea decide to do with him next season.
He has scored 26 goals in all competitions while on loan with the Championship side, and clubs are beginning to inquire about whether he will be available again next season.
Middlesbrough have been hopeful they lead the queue to sign him in the summer, but Everton could become an intriguing option.
Chelsea are going after Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, and it is possible that the Toffees will ask about taking Abraham as part of a deal.
Sessegnon's New Fulham Deal
He has made a sensational breakthrough at Fulham this season, and as a result, Sessegnon is attracting plenty of Premier League interest.
Tottenham and Liverpool have been tracking him most closely, but it seems they will have to wait for the chance to sign him.
Sources have indicated that the 16-year-old Sessegnon is enjoying life under Slavisa Jokanovic and intends to remain with Fulham for the time being.
He is set to sign a contract at the end of the season, along with brother Steven, who is part of the club's academy.
Fulham's style of play is allowing him to thrive, and Sessegnon wants to continue his development with the Cottagers before making a big transfer.
Deeney on the Move
Deeney is likely to become available for transfer this summer.
He has scored 10 goals for Watford this season, but the club is prepared to listen to decent offers for him ahead of summer changes.
Deeney is captain at Vicarage Road but was dropped earlier in April, and the fallout from that seems to be that he could be on his way.
Watford have begun to look at new options for next season.