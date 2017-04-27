Braun Strowman's Dumpster Match and the 10 Weirdest Stipulations in WWE History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

We have seen some incredible matches throughout WWE's long history, but for every five-star bout, there is one WWE would like us to forget.

Some of the weirdest matches involved stipulations you would never think management would consider in a million years.

Take Braun Strowman's Dumpster match from Raw, for example. The concept by itself is strange enough, but finding out WWE has held three of them over the past 20 years boggles the mind.

Some of the goofier bouts were demeaning to the performers, while others were so bad they should never have made it off the drawing board.

This slideshow will look at the 10 weirdest match stipulations in WWE history.