Braun Strowman's Dumpster Match and the 10 Weirdest Stipulations in WWE History

Braun Strowman's Dumpster Match and the 10 Weirdest Stipulations in WWE HistoryApril 27, 2017
We have seen some incredible matches throughout WWE's long history, but for every five-star bout, there is one WWE would like us to forget.
Some of the weirdest matches involved stipulations you would never think management would consider in a million years.
Take Braun Strowman's Dumpster match from Raw, for example. The concept by itself is strange enough, but finding out WWE has held three of them over the past 20 years boggles the mind.
Some of the goofier bouts were demeaning to the performers, while others were so bad they should never have made it off the drawing board.
This slideshow will look at the 10 weirdest match stipulations in WWE history.
10. Dumpster Match
Braun Strowman and Kalisto didn't exactly set the world on fire with their Dumpster match, but the final moment when The Monster Among Men shoved the dumpster off the stage with Kalisto inside was entertaining.
Surprisingly, this wasn't the first time WWE Superstars have tried to put each other in a container meant to house trash.
In 1998, Mick Foley and Terry Funk faced The New Age Outlaws in the first of these bouts at WrestleMania 14. Two years later, DX defeated The Dudley Boyz in the second Dumpster match at King of the Ring 2000.
While the idea is similar to a Casket match, being put into a box designed for garbage is a lot more humiliating than being thrown into a coffin.
9. Inferno Match
The idea of the Inferno match sounds good on paper, but the execution has never lived up to the hype. In fact, it's one of the worst stipulations for putting on an entertaining performance.
WWE has only held five of these contests, and Kane has been involved in every single one of them. However, he has only been victorious on one occasion.
The Undertaker, Triple H and Bray Wyatt have all set The Big Red Monster ablaze, but MVP ended up feeling the heat when Kane beat him at Armageddon 2006.
Kane has always been a reliable hand in the ring, but being so closely linked to the Inferno match isn't doing his legacy any favors.
8. Anything Involving Stripping
Whether it's called a Tuxedo, Evening Gown, or Bra and Panties match, any wrestling contest involving stripping is never going to end well.
This is one stipulation which has negatively impacted the women's division more than it has the men's division, but a few guys have suffered the embarrassment of being in one of these matches.
One of the most famous Tuxedo matches was between Harvey Whippleman and Howard Finkel, but fans may also remember the one with Jim Cornette and Paul Heyman.
Teenagers going through puberty may have enjoyed the possibility of a woman suffering a wardrobe malfunction during a Bra and Panties match from the Attitude Era, but anyone who respects female wrestlers would not find it amusing.
Thankfully, WWE has moved away from this kind of behavior during the last decade, and the industry is better off because of it.
7. Straitjacket Match
The rules of a Straitjacket match have changed over the years, but in any form, it usually leads to an unmemorable performance.
The most famous Straitjacket match took place on an episode of Raw in 1999 between Ken Shamrock and Jeff Jarrett. Despite being restrained, Shamrock won by submission.
WWE hasn't used the stipulation since—and for good reason. Few even remember the showdown between Shamrock and Jarrett because it was so bad.
TNA tried to revive the concept during a feud between Samuel Shaw and Ken Anderson, but it failed to make the kind of impact they hoped for—no pun intended.
6. Anything on a Pole
No matter how many horrible Object on a Pole matches have taken place over the years, the stipulation still pops up every so often.
The most common things put on a pole are flags, contracts and weapons, but in one of the most memorably bad matches in wrestling history, Buff Bagwell's mother was the object.
The Judy Bagwell on a Pole match has become the go-to example for anyone looking to illustrate how ridiculous pro wrestling can become when the wrong people are in charge.
5. Stairs Match
The Chairs match was always the worst part of the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view until WWE decided to add a Steel Stairs stipulation to the card.
The one and only time this bout was used was at the 2014 event. Erick Rowan took on Big Show in what can only be described as a car wreck.
Why management felt the need to add yet another special match to a card already filled with TLC, Ladder, Tables and Chairs matches is a mystery.
WWE doesn't even have the real match on its YouTube channel—just a simulation from the WWE 2K15 video game. If that doesn't tell you how bad it was, go watch it on the WWE Network and see for yourself.
4. Hog Pen Match
Certain stipulations are clearly designed to humiliate the loser more than a regular loss, and the Hog Pen match was one of them.
Henry O. Godwinn fought Triple H in the first one of these bouts in 1995, and it took WWE over 20 years to bring it back for Santino Marella and Vickie Guerrero in 2009.
Being pinned by your opponent is bad enough, but being covered in a disgusting substance in front of millions of people is much worse.
Anyone who thinks Triple H was always given the best treatment should watch this bout because it illustrates how he went through a period of bad booking before becoming the top star he is today.
3. Pillow Fight
The women's division has suffered more demeaning moments than anyone cares to remember, and Pillow Fights were among the worst types of matches they were forced to work.
Pillow Fights should be reserved for children's sleepovers, not the wrestling ring. The worst part is this wasn't only happening the Attitude Era.
The most recent Pillow Fight took place in 2011 on an episode of Raw. Why Cheech and Chong were ringside is anyone's guess.
WWE was even forced to disable the comments on YouTube for this video because the reaction to it was so toxic. Thankfully, the women's division has come a long way in a short time, and we don't have to deal with this kind of insanity anymore.
2. Cry Baby Match
It's hard to believe something more childish than a Pillow Fight could be used as a match stipulation, but WWE managed to top it with the Cry Baby match.
Back when The 123 Kid and Razor Ramon were bitter enemies, WWE booked them in a bout where the loser would be forced to wear a diaper.
It's hard to tell if it was more humiliating being the one who was diapered or the one who had to put a diaper on his friend in the middle of the ring.
WWE could get away with this stuff in the 1990s because WWE was more like going to the circus back then, but if something like this was tried in the era of social media, the company would never live it down.
1. Capture the Midget Match
The strangest and possibly most offensive match in WWE history came on the November 24, 2003, episode of Raw.
This was a Raw Roulette episode, so wrestlers were forced to spin a wheel filled with ridiculous match types to find out what kind of bout they would be working that night.
Hurricane Helms and the late Matt "Rosey" Anoa'i landed on the spot labeled "Capture the Midget." Let's start with what's wrong with the name.
The word "midget" is offensive, and it was already viewed negatively back in 2003, so WWE gave us another example of how far behind the times it was.
The title is bad, but the actual execution was even more ludicrous. They didn't even wrestle in the ring. Rosey and Helms were shown randomly chasing a man called Fernando around the arena throughout the show.
WWE has scrubbed all mention of this match from its website and YouTube channel, but you can still see it on the WWE Network if you feel like watching one of the worst ideas in wrestling history.
We have seen a lot of weird matches over the years, and these 10 are just the tip of the iceberg. Which stipulations do you think were the strangest in WWE history?