Liverpool Reveal Home Kit for 2017-18 Season, Features New Crest for Anniversary

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool have unveiled their home kit for the 2017-18 season, which will feature a commemorative crest to crown the club's 125th anniversary.

The Reds' official Twitter account provided a look at the anniversary kit on Thursday, showcasing a style that harks back to the club's golden years during the 1970s and '80s:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.