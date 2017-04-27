Liverpool Reveal Home Kit for 2017-18 Season, Features New Crest for Anniversary

Liverpool Reveal Home Kit for 2017-18 Season, Features New Crest for AnniversaryApril 27, 2017
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images
Liverpool have unveiled their home kit for the 2017-18 season, which will feature a commemorative crest to crown the club's 125th anniversary.
The Reds' official Twitter account provided a look at the anniversary kit on Thursday, showcasing a style that harks back to the club's golden years during the 1970s and '80s:
Liverpool FC @LFC
A unique history. An unforgettable journey. Our new home kit, celebrating 125 years of Liverpool FC: https://t.co/lcgZrhL3rg #PureLFC https://t.co/TskOoyhrFH4/27/2017, 8:00:00 AM
