    Liverpool Reveal Home Kit for 2017-18 Season, Features New Crest for Anniversary

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    The Liverpool crest sits on a corner flag pole ahead of the EFL (English Football League) Cup quarter-final football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 29, 2016.
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Liverpool have unveiled their home kit for the 2017-18 season, which will feature a commemorative crest to crown the club's 125th anniversary.

    The Reds' official Twitter account provided a look at the anniversary kit on Thursday, showcasing a style that harks back to the club's golden years during the 1970s and '80s: 

     

