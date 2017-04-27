WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of April 27

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's dog days of post-WrestleMania are here, and while Braun Strowman suddenly finds himself carrying the Raw roster, SmackDown Live seems to be struggling to establish its ace of the newest wave of the brand extension.

Goliath Loses to David, David Leaves in a Dumpster

Kalisto earned the biggest win of his young career Monday on Raw, but for his efforts, he was promptly tossed off the stage in a dumpster.

Since spending several months undefeated as a member of the Raw roster, Braun Strowman has suffered a small handful of losses. First, he took a shocking clean loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. Then, as a heavy favorite, he was eliminated early in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. But, in spite of it all, Strowman has remained every bit the monster he was last July while becoming WWE's breakout star of 2017.

In each of his defeats, Strowman is either protected or seeks vengeance in terrifying fashion. It took the entire field to eliminate him at WrestleMania 33. Despite losing to Reigns in February, Strowman annihilated Reigns during an incredible beatdown sequence three weeks ago. The beatdown caused Reigns to leave on a stretcher, which would be the same fate for Kalisto.

Strowman is widely expected to defeat a hobbled Reigns as he prepares for a likely showdown with Brock Lesnar.

WWE Interested in Crazzy Steve, Broken Universe Imminent?

WWE is reportedly interested in former Impact Wrestling star Crazzy Steve per PWInsider (h/t Wrestling Inc), and as Matt Hardy continues to tease the return of the Broken Universe on Twitter, one has to wonder if this was a move done to bolster WWE's thin roster of supernatural characters. Bringing back the Broken Hardys is one thing, but booking them to feud with WWE Superstars conducive to their hocus pocus tendencies is the key to broken brilliance.

If Crazzy Steve is allowed to run wild in an incarnation not too different from what he was doing in TNA—perhaps even as part of an alliance with SAnitY in NXT before being called up to Raw—it could be the catalyst for the success of Broken Matt and Brother Nero.

House of Horrors a Non-Championship Match?

There has been some confusion as to whether or not the embattled House of Horrors match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt will be for the WWE Championship. WWE.com has not advertised this match for the WWE title, and no such mention has been made on television.

After Jinder Mahal stole the title this past week on SmackDown Live, it's safe to assume that Raw's Bray Wyatt vs. SmackDown's Randy Orton at Raw's WWE Payback will be nothing more than an exhibition. Given that both men are on separate brands, a non-title exhibition actually makes the most sense.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the match itself.

WWE has been exceptionally vague as it pertains to the details of its first-time House of Horrors match, even polling fans as to what they want to see in the on-location brawl per WWE's Fan Council (h/t Wrestling Inc).

As of this writing, all we know is that it will start in the House of Horrors and end in the ring, similar to a Boiler Room Brawl. The uncertainty surrounding the match could e a good thing in terms of piquing fan interest, but after their bizarre and gimmick-laden match from WrestleMania 33, expectations will be low.

Raw, SmackDown Finally Fall off the Ratings Cliff

WWE's post-WrestleMania viewership slump hit both Raw and SmackDown this past week. The effective booking of Strowman seemed to have staved off a steep viewership drop for Raw last week, which only fell by 3.4 percent per ShowBuzz Daily (h/t Wrestling Inc), but this was not the case for SmackDown Live, which dropped 18 percent as the show continues to beat around the bush with Shinsuke Nakamura's in-ring debut.

This week was a bloodbath per ShowBuzz Daily (h/t Wrestling Inc) as Raw garnered the second-lowest viewership of the year with an average viewership of 3.007 million while SmackDown bottomed out for 2017 with 2.493 million viewers.

With a messy Payback pay-per-view on deck for Sunday, Raw will have a good amount of time to reset and build toward its next pay-per-view in June. Meanwhile, SmackDown Live needs to figure out a way to consistently feature its wrestling-heavy roster in a two-hour broadcast.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.