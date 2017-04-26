Predators F Kevin Fiala Hospitalized After Collision with Boards

Ronald C. Modra/NHL/Getty Images

Nashville Predators left-winger Kevin Fiala was stretchered off the ice during Wednesday's playoff game against the St. Louis Blues.

Pete Blackburn of Fox Sports noted the Blues' Robert Bortuzzo knocked Fiala into the boards, "and the rookie forward's legs folded awkwardly on the heavy collision."

The Predators provided an update and said he was taken to the hospital:

Fiala is just 20 years old and scored two goals in Nashville's sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. He boasts plenty of upside and is an important part of the goal-scoring rotation at this point of the season.

Wednesday's contest was Game 1 of Nashville's second-round series against St. Louis.