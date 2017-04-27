NFL Draft 2017 Live Stream: Start Time, Schedule and More for First Round

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL draft is officially upon us. Over the next three days, NFL teams will fill their rosters with rookie talent while incoming prospects begin their NFL journeys.

Sure, the NFL draft is in many ways reality television. However, there's no denying that the emotions and the stakes involved are quite real. Lives and the fortunes of franchises forever change during the draft. This is why—even when you look past the pomp and the pageantry—the draft is always going to be filled with excitement.

If you're looking to follow all three days of the draft's excitement this year, you're in luck. We have all the viewing information you'll need. We'll run down the full draft schedule, along with television and live stream information.

We'll also dive into the latest draft-related stories and rumors.

2017 NFL Draft

When: April 27-29



Where: Philadelphia, PA - Philadelphia Museum of Art

Schedule:

Draft Schedule Day Start Time (ET) Rounds National TV Live Stream Thur. 4/27 8 p.m. 1 ESPN and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com Fri. 4/28 7 p.m. 2-3 ESPN/ESPN 2* and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com Sat. 4/29 12 p.m. 4-7 ESPN and NFL Network WatchESPN and NFL.com *Coverage will switch to ESPN 2 at 8 p.m.

Latest Buzz

Watson on the Rise



The general outlook on this year's quarterback class has been all over the map over the last few months. Shortly after the college season, Clemson's Deshaun Watson was believed to be the top signal-caller available. Now the consensus seems to be that North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky is the top guy.

The original view was that this was a weak quarterback class with no signal-callers being worthy of an early first-round pick. Now, it seems Watson could be the first quarterback taken and it could happen early.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com, Watson could be coveted by both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.

"Chatter has emerged in recent days that could push Watson as high as No. 3 to the Bears," Florio wrote. "More recently, talk has emerged that the Jaguars could take Watson at No. 4. While it’s possible that some are speculating accurately, it’s difficult to envision either team leaking their true intentions."

As Florio points out, this is the time of year when smoke and misdirection flow from NFL teams looking to mask their draft intentions. This talk coming on the actual day of the draft, however, could hold some truth.

Florio isn't the only one who has heard the Bears and Jaguars are in play for Watson either. Bleacher Report NFL insider Jason Cole has heard the same:

If there is any truth to this rumor, we'll know it shortly after the draft kicks off.

Browns Still Might Take Trubisky No. 1

While Watson might be the first quarterback off the board at No. 3 or No. 4, a lot depends on the Cleveland Browns—who hold the No. 1 and No. 12 picks in Round 1—and how they feel about the teams between them and the Jaguars.

The belief is that former Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett is the best player in this draft and the guy the Browns should take No. 1 overall. However, the Browns also seem to like Trubisky an awful lot. If the team fears Trubisky will be drafted before No. 12—a scenario that could be even more likely if Watson is drafted early and kicks off a quarterback run—then the team has two options.

The Browns can trade up from No. 12 to secure Trubisky or they can simply take him first overall.

As Bleacher Report's Matt Miller pointed out, the smart thing would be to take the perceived sure thing in Garrett:

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Trubisky could still be the No. 1 pick:

I continue to hear that Mitchell Trubisky is square in consideration and may turn out to be the No. 1 pick. Now I know everyone thinks Myles Garrett’s going to be the pick, and I will not be surprised if that’s the case tomorrow night, but I have got very smart, very well-connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Trubisky’s going to be the No. 1 pick.

This means there's still a ton of drama in play at the top of the draft and at the quarterback position. The Jaguars or the Bears could make Watson the first quarterback off the board unless the Browns take Trubisky first.

Another scenario that could develop is this: The Bears snag Watson at No. 3. With him off the table, the Jaguars then trade their selection to the Browns so Cleveland can move up and take Trubisky.

Or perhaps this really is all smoke and none of these teams grab a quarterback early.

Running Backs Also in Demand

Quarterback isn't the only position that could be in demand on the draft's opening night. It appears running backs could also be popular. The belief is that LSU's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey are already locks for the first round.

According to NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Oklahoma's Joe Mixon and Tennessee's Alvin Kamara could join them in Round 1:

Mixon is arguably a first-round talent, but his 2014 assault on a woman has likely kept him off some draft boards. According to Peter King of theMMQB.com, however, Mixon is drawing interest from the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and the Jaguars.

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock has the Packers taking Kamara in Round 1 in his mock draft.

Naturally, a lot is going to depend on how high Fournette and McCaffrey go in the first round. If both are gone in the top 10, there could be a push for other running backs later in the round. Of course, there could also be a scramble to move up to secure either Fournette or McCaffrey.

Could the Denver Broncos be one of those teams? ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that the Broncos are indeed looking to move up in the draft:

Considering the Broncos drafted Paxton Lynch last year, they probably aren't trying to move up for a quarterback. Running back and offensive line are two positions Denver should be looking to fill. It's unlikely there's an offensive lineman worthy of trading up for in this draft, so we'll probably see Denver go after an elite running back if they move up.