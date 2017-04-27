Seahawks Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

Associated Press

It’s officially football season again.

Well, not really—but today does mark the beginning of the NFL offseason’s biggest event, the NFL draft. Happy Thursday.

After a disappointing playoff exit in 2016, the Seattle Seahawks will look to fortify major areas of concern with some of the best talent coming out of college football. As with last year’s draft, upgrading the offensive line should be at the forefront of Seattle’s strategy in the first round—but, as 12s know quite well, general manager John Schneider is anything but married to his first-round picks and is always willing to trade back.

And the Seahawks have more needs than just fixing the offensive line. Depth is a concern on the other side of the ball, where starting defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Ahtyba Rubin hold down the middle of the defensive trench without quality rotation players behind them. Seattle’s notoriously savage secondary is not getting any younger or healthier, and it also lacks quality depth behind starting cornerbacks Jeremy Lane, DeShawn Shead and Richard Sherman.

Adding another electrifying, speedy playmaker at the wide receiver position also would be a smart choice for the Seahawks—perhaps local man John Ross from the University of Washington?

The good news for you is that, no matter what the Seahawks do this draft weekend, you can check back on this slideshow shortly after each pick for thorough analysis and reaction to every selection Seattle makes.

