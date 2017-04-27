2017 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Best Possible Fits for Every 1st-Round Team

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Best Possible Fits for Every 1st-Round TeamApril 27, 2017
Draft day is finally here, and we could be treated to one of the most entertaining NFL drafts in recent memory.
While all drafts are unpredictable events, it's rare to have so much uncertainty at the top of the board this close to the start of the draft. The Cleveland Browns are only hours from being officially on the clock, and yet there is still debate over which prospect they will select at No. 1.
Here's a look at the final mock draft of the year, followed by a breakdown of three selections that could prove to have the most impact on the major storylines from Day 1 of the 2017 NFL draft.
|2017 NFL Mock Draft
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|5
|Tennessee Titans (via LAR)
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|6
|Cleveland Browns (proj. trade w/ NYJ)
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Solomon Thomas
|DL
|Stanford
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|Stanford
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|11
|New Orleans Saints
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|Temple
|12
|New York Jets (proj. trade w/ CLE)
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
|Kevin King
|CB
|Washington
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
|16
|Baltimore Ravens
|Corey Davis
|WR
|W. Michigan
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|18
|Tennessee Titans
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami FL
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|20
|Denver Broncos
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Malik Hooker
|FS
|Ohio State
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Forrest Lamp
|OG
|W. Kentucky
|23
|New York Giants
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|25
|Houston Texans
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Texas Tech
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Deshaun Watson
|CB
|Clemson
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Tre'Davious White
|CB
|LSU
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jabrill Peppers
|S
|Michigan
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jordan Willis
|DE
|Kansas State
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns front office has been impressively secretive this year, refusing to shed any light on who they will take No. 1 overall. But that hasn't stopped others outside the organization from speculating on their choice.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on SportsCenter that some people in the league are actually expecting North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to be the selection at No. 1.
Despite the swirling rumors of uncertainty, the Browns likely already know who the No. 1 pick will be on Thursday night—and have probably known for some time.
Perhaps they'll shock us with Trubisky, but the safe bet is Myles Garrett, who remains the top prospect on nearly every evaluator's draft board—including Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.
6. Cleveland Browns: Mitchell Trubisky
The Browns are likely to dominate the storylines on Thursday night thanks to their two first-round picks. And they could generate even more excitement by trading up for a quarterback.
Michael Silver of NFL.com reported on Wednesday that those negotiations have already begun:
Michael Silver @MikeSilver
I can now update my report: The Browns have spoken with at least 5 teams with picks in the top 8 about possibility of moving up from 124/26/2017, 6:55:42 PM
Assuming the New York Jets are not also interested in Trubisky, they will likely be willing to move down to acquire more picks to help facilitate their rebuilding process. The Browns own five picks within the Top 100, so they have the ability to offer a nice package to New York.
By adding the draft's top pass-rusher and quarterback, the Browns would likely be considered one of the early winners of this draft if they are able to pull off these moves.
25. Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes II
Once Trubisky is selected, there could be a long wait until the next quarterback comes off the board.
A few teams, such as the Arizona Cardinals could pull the trigger in the middle of the round, but the next team with a glaring immediate need for a quarterback is the Houston Texans.
Bill O'Brien has been searching for his quarterback of the future since arriving in Houston, and after the failed experiment with Brock Osweiler last year, the team will likely turn to the draft for their next quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes II played in an unconventional offense at Texas Tech, so there will be an adjustment period for him, but O'Brien has an excellent reputation for preparing quarterbacks.
And while it shouldn't affect the Texans' decision, their fanbase will be thrilled to know Mahomes has expressed a desire to stay in his home state, according to SeriusXM NFL Radio:
SiriusXM NFL Radio @SiriusXMNFL
Texas Tech QB @PatrickMahomes5: I'm open to playing anywhere but the chance to play for a Texas pro team would be awesome. #Texans4/25/2017, 4:23:58 PM
If the Texans land Mahomes, this pick would be one of the most fascinating storylines of the draft and would spill over into the summer. While the Texans certainly need a quarterback, their defense makes them ready to contend immediately. Would O'Brien hand the reigns over to the rookie in Week 1, or groom him behind Tom Savage for a season?