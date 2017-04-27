2017 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Best Possible Fits for Every 1st-Round Team

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Draft day is finally here, and we could be treated to one of the most entertaining NFL drafts in recent memory.

While all drafts are unpredictable events, it's rare to have so much uncertainty at the top of the board this close to the start of the draft. The Cleveland Browns are only hours from being officially on the clock, and yet there is still debate over which prospect they will select at No. 1.

Here's a look at the final mock draft of the year, followed by a breakdown of three selections that could prove to have the most impact on the major storylines from Day 1 of the 2017 NFL draft.

2017 NFL Mock Draft 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Leonard Fournette RB LSU 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams S LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via LAR) Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 6 Cleveland Browns (proj. trade w/ NYJ) Mitchell Trubisky QB North Carolina 7 Los Angeles Chargers Solomon Thomas DL Stanford 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Mike Williams WR Clemson 11 New Orleans Saints Haason Reddick LB Temple 12 New York Jets (proj. trade w/ CLE) O.J. Howard TE Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals John Ross WR Washington 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Kevin King CB Washington 15 Indianapolis Colts Charles Harris DE Missouri 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Reuben Foster LB Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans David Njoku TE Miami FL 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Malik Hooker FS Ohio State 22 Miami Dolphins Forrest Lamp OG W. Kentucky 23 New York Giants Garett Bolles OT Utah 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans Patrick Mahomes QB Texas Tech 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Deshaun Watson CB Clemson 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton DE Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Tre'Davious White CB LSU 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers S Michigan 31 Atlanta Falcons Jordan Willis DE Kansas State 32 New Orleans Saints Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns front office has been impressively secretive this year, refusing to shed any light on who they will take No. 1 overall. But that hasn't stopped others outside the organization from speculating on their choice.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on SportsCenter that some people in the league are actually expecting North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to be the selection at No. 1.

Despite the swirling rumors of uncertainty, the Browns likely already know who the No. 1 pick will be on Thursday night—and have probably known for some time.

Perhaps they'll shock us with Trubisky, but the safe bet is Myles Garrett, who remains the top prospect on nearly every evaluator's draft board—including Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

6. Cleveland Browns: Mitchell Trubisky

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Browns are likely to dominate the storylines on Thursday night thanks to their two first-round picks. And they could generate even more excitement by trading up for a quarterback.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reported on Wednesday that those negotiations have already begun:

Assuming the New York Jets are not also interested in Trubisky, they will likely be willing to move down to acquire more picks to help facilitate their rebuilding process. The Browns own five picks within the Top 100, so they have the ability to offer a nice package to New York.

By adding the draft's top pass-rusher and quarterback, the Browns would likely be considered one of the early winners of this draft if they are able to pull off these moves.

25. Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes II

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Once Trubisky is selected, there could be a long wait until the next quarterback comes off the board.

A few teams, such as the Arizona Cardinals could pull the trigger in the middle of the round, but the next team with a glaring immediate need for a quarterback is the Houston Texans.

Bill O'Brien has been searching for his quarterback of the future since arriving in Houston, and after the failed experiment with Brock Osweiler last year, the team will likely turn to the draft for their next quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes II played in an unconventional offense at Texas Tech, so there will be an adjustment period for him, but O'Brien has an excellent reputation for preparing quarterbacks.

And while it shouldn't affect the Texans' decision, their fanbase will be thrilled to know Mahomes has expressed a desire to stay in his home state, according to SeriusXM NFL Radio:

If the Texans land Mahomes, this pick would be one of the most fascinating storylines of the draft and would spill over into the summer. While the Texans certainly need a quarterback, their defense makes them ready to contend immediately. Would O'Brien hand the reigns over to the rookie in Week 1, or groom him behind Tom Savage for a season?