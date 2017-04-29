Chad Kelly Picked by Broncos: Twitter Reacts to 2017 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos added depth to their quarterback room Saturday when they selected Ole Miss' Chad Kelly with the final pick of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia and made him this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

Optimum Scouting's Eric Galko pointed out Kelly may be the biggest name to ever earn the title:

ESPN Stats & Info noted Chad and his Hall of Fame uncle, Jim Kelly, fell on opposite ends of the draft spectrum:

While he had to wait until the end to hear his name called, Chad at least went viral when ESPN cut to a shot of him slumped over on his couch watching the draft unfold (via the Palm Beach Post's Matt Porter):

He represented every NFL fan who attempted to watch the draft from start to finish.

Jim Kelly sent a text to NFL Network's Rich Eisen (via NFL.com's Kevin Patra) saying Chad will "prove a lot of teams wrong":

Fox Sports' Aaron Torres didn't think Chad's slipping so far should've been a big surprise:

Clemson dismissed him from the team in April 2014, and shortly after he committed to play for Ole Miss in December 2014, the Buffalo News' Keith McShea and Joseph Popiolkowski reported he threatened to fire an assault rifle at a Buffalo bar after fighting with bouncers and being escorted from the club.

While there are question marks regarding Kelly, he proved what he is capable of from a production standpoint in 2015 with 4,042 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns as a two-way threat who can find receivers downfield and turn broken plays into game-changing yardage with his legs.

He missed the final three games of the 2016 season with a torn ACL and meniscus and finished with 2,758 passing yards, 332 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Kelly's NFL.com draft profile praised his ability to complete "'wow' throws" and "make bold, anticipatory throws over the deep middle."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein pointed to Kelly's competitiveness in the profile and said he could become "an eventual starter in the league if his personal and football character are kept in check."

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted the Ole Miss product didn't attend the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because of the league's policy barring those who were involved in violent off-field incidents. Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct following the altercation at the Buffalo nightclub.

"I've made it clear that I just had my 23rd birthday; if I don't get it now, I'll never get it," Kelly said on PFT Live. "I think they understand my sincere apologies for making those dumb mistakes."

If he does "get it," Kelly can develop into a starting-caliber signal-caller at the NFL level for Denver with his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.