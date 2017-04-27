NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV, Live-Stream Guide for Thursday's Game 6 Matchups

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies will look to stave off postseason elimination on Thursday night as they each host the sixth game of their respective NBA playoff series.

Here's a look at Thursday's playoff schedule alongside picks for each contest.

NBA Playoff Schedule for Thursday, April 27 Matchup Time (ET) TV Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks 7 p.m. TNT San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies 9:30 p.m. TNT NBA.com

Fans can live-stream the games through Watch TNT.

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

One adjustment has changed the entire dynamic of this series.

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell played 21 total minutes over the first three games, but since being inserted into the starting lineup for Game 4, the second-year player out of UCLA has averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34.0 minutes per game.

It's not a coincidence that the Raptors won Games 4 and 5 by an average of 18 points with the 23-year-old in the starting five.

Powell brings a electric jolt to the Raptors' starting unit, as evidenced by this dunk during Game 5:

The Bucks haven't been able to counter the Powell move thus far, but that being said, the Raptors haven't been able to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has posted 23.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game during the playoffs.

Even during the Bucks' 118-93 Game 5 loss, Antetokounmpo managed to score 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting alongside eight boards.

It wouldn't be a surprise to watch Antetokounmpo electrify the Bradley Center crowd with his incredible fast-break dunks and lead the Bucks to a win, but the Raptors' small-ball lineup is giving Milwaukee fits. It's hard to see Milwaukee finding a way to stop that attack before it's too late.

Toronto will win a close game and advance to play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Pick: Toronto

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

We know that MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard is nearly unstoppable at this point. He's averaged 31.6 points per game on 57.6 percent shooting. Outside of an 18-point performance in Game 3, he has scored at least 28 in every playoff game.

But Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley has been playing almost as well as Leonard. Conley, who has somehow never been named an NBA All-Star, is putting up 24.4 points and 7.4 assists per game in this series.

Neither team has the answer for the other team's star, so what will this game come down to?

Perhaps it will be the bench play, a battle which San Antonio won in Game 5 thanks to guards Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili.

Mills scored 20 points and hit five three-pointers during Game 5. Unsurprisingly, the Spurs outscored the Grizzlies by 22 points when he was on the court.

Ginobili played 58 minutes during the first four games of this playoff series. During that time, he scored zero points. That's not a typo—Ginobili shot 0-of-15 from the field over four games.

However, Ginobili broke out of his slump in a big way during Game 5 as he scored 10 points off the bench in addition to three assists and three steals.

This should be a closely contested game in Memphis, but expect a Spurs reserve or two (perhaps Ginobili again with his slump behind him) to shine on Thursday and help supplement Leonard's stellar play en route to a series win.

Pick: San Antonio