    Giants Draft Davis Webb to Develop Behind Eli Manning; Top Twitter Hot Takes

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    BERKELEY, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Davis Webb #7 of the California Golden Bears plays in the 119th Big Game between California and the Stanford Cardinal on November 19, 2016 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)
    David Madison/Getty Images

    The New York Giants turned to the quarterback spot Friday when they selected California's Davis Webb with the No. 87 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. 

    Patrick Mahomes, a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, congratulated Webb:

    Evan Engram, whom the Giants selected in the first round, welcomed in his newest teammate:

    SportsNet New York's Ralph Vacchiano was among many positing Webb could be the long-term replacement for Eli Manning:

    ESPN's Adam Schefter compared Webb favorably to last year's No. 1 overall pick, Jared Goff:

    Bleacher Report's Patricia Traina projected Webb to wind up in New York:

    Here's how others reacted to the pick:

    Webb played for Texas Tech from 2013 to 2015, throwing for more than 2,500 yards in 2013 and 2014. He broke out from a statistical perspective at California in his final collegiate season as a graduate transfer with 4,295 passing yards and 37 touchdown throws.

    His NFL.com draft profile lists him at 6'5" and praised his ability to stand in the pocket and unleash throws with his high release point. It also pointed to Webb's footwork in the pocket and "functional poise" when facing a blitz.

    1. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    2. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    3. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    4. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    5. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    6. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    7. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    8. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    9. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    10. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    11. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    12. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    13. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    14. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    15. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    16. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    17. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    18. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    19. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    20. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    21. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    22. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    23. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    24. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    25. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    26. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    27. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    28. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    29. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    30. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    31. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    32. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    33. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    34. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    35. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    36. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    37. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    38. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    39. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    40. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    41. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    42. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    43. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    44. Former NFL Punter Steve Weatherford Is the Most Jacked Retiree on the Planet

    45. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    46. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    47. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    48. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    49. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    50. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    51. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    52. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    53. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    54. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    55. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    56. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    57. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    58. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    59. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    60. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    61. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    62. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    63. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    64. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    65. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    66. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    67. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    68. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    69. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    70. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    71. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    72. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    73. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    74. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    75. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    76. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    77. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    78. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    79. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    80. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    81. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    82. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    83. Insider Buzz: Stanford's Solomon Thomas Looking Like Top-10 Talent

    84. Jackson vs. Garcon: Redskins Are Facing Difficult 2017 Free Agent Decision

    85. Simms' Hidden Truth: Falcons Use of Julio Jones Too Dynamic for NE to Shut Down

    86. Insider Buzz: Chiefs' Chris Ballard Emerging as Favorite for Colts' GM Job

    87. Insider Buzz: 3 Teams Eyeing Free Agent DeSean Jackson If Let Go by Washington

    88. Simms' Hidden Truth: X-Factors for Patriots to Slow Down Explosive Falcons in SB

    89. Insider Buzz: Collins Deal Will Be Baseline for Patriots to Ink Dont'a Hightower

    90. Insider Buzz: Raiders Hope Carr Contract Won't Reset QB Market, No Rush on Deal

    91. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    92. How Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots Rewrote the History Books

    93. Chris Hogan Lived Up to His "7/11" Nickname in Patriots AFC Title Victory

    94. Insider Buzz: CLE & SF Both Landing Spots for Kirk Cousins in Offseason

    However, Lance Zierlein raised some concerns in the profile: "System quarterback with more than 65 percent of his attempts coming inside of 10 yards. Webb has enough raw talent to be considered a developmental prospect, but his decision-making and accuracy issues beyond 10 yards is a big red flag that might be tough to overcome in the NFL."

    Despite the potential red flags, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted at least one national scout is a fan of Webb's intangibles, comparing him to last season's rookie sensation at the quarterback position:

    Webb hinted at those intangibles when he provided a plan for himself at the NFL level, per Andy Benoit of The MMQB: "I'm just going to be a sponge. I'm going to be a good teammate. I'm going to be a hard worker, earn my respect first. However long that takes, we'll see what happens."

    If he follows that plan, it could help him answer the questions surrounding his game and develop into a starting-caliber quarterback for Giants.

    Manning turned 36 in January, so it makes sense for New York to start considering a succession plan for the two-time Super Bowl champion.