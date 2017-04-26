Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum Unavailable in Trades According to Neil Olshey

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but they aren't going to shake things up in a reactionary response to their speedy postseason exit.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday as the Blazers conducted exit interviews, general manager Neil Olshey said both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are off limits in trade talks.

"The odds of anything ever coming up of commensurate value is so hard to even fathom," Olshey said, according to the Oregonian's Mike Richman. "I could give you the trite answer that nobody is untradeable, but clearly they are."

Considering Lillard and McCollum have evolved into one of the NBA's premier backcourts, the Blazers' decision to keep that pairing intact is hardly a surprise.

However, despite both players' tremendous scoring prowess, there are some tweaks that need to be made.

Specifically, those two have to figure out how to co-exist on defense.

Although Lillard and McCollum posted an offensive rating of 111.8 when they shared the floor this season, they surrendered 108.1 points per 100 possessions during those same minutes. As a point of reference, a defensive rating of 108.1 would have ranked 25th overall just barely ahead of the New York Knicks this past season.

Looking ahead, Olshey said he plans to find ways to remedy those woes.

"It presents a challenge," he said, per Richman. "I don't think it presents a challenge at the point guard position because either one there we're not giving up the size we give up at the two guard and on the glass. But it's my job to fortify the other positions to a point where they're not as vulnerable when they're out there together."

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.