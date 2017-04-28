JuJu Smith Schuster Drafted by Steelers; Top Twitter Takes to 2nd-Round Pick

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers used the 62nd overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft to choose USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday.

Steelers wideouts Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates reacted to the news:

Smith-Schuster enjoyed a breakout 2015 season with the Trojans en route to 89 catches for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns. While his numbers dropped off during his junior campaign—70 grabs for 914 yards and 10 TDs—he was still a key piece of the team's offensive attack.

The one thing the 20-year-old California native doesn't possess among an otherwise well-rounded skill set is high-end speed. He posted a mundane 4.54-second 40-yard dash as part of his combine results, and prospects without straight-line quickness always face extra scrutiny.

It created a situation with a wide range of opinions about his NFL future leading up to the draft.

Chris Trapasso of NFL.com didn't believe the wideout's tools matched the game tape:

Walt Deptula of WCCP remained bullish about the USC standout, though:

Meanwhile, the hit-and-miss history of Trojans wide receivers was also a factor in the overall discussion. Smith-Schuster told Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer he was out to break the mold.

"I get a lot of media heat about USC wide receivers not producing in the NFL," he said. "I tell them, 'Look, everyone's different. I'm my own person. And I'm here to prove everybody wrong.'"

All told, there's no consensus about the type of player Smith-Schuster will become in the NFL. He's got the size (6'1", 215 lbs) and talent to become a reliable possession target at the next level, but there were times during his final season at USC when he failed to rise to the occasion.

The receiver did end his collegiate career on a high note, though. He tallied seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' shootout win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. His new team will hope that's a sign of things to come starting in September.

Smith-Schuster is walking into a fantastic situation to maximize his skill right away. The Steelers have a wide-open offense with weapons like Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Bryant who are going to command a lot of attention.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger does an excellent job spreading the ball around, as four players had at least 39 catches last season. Smith-Schuster should have no problem slotting in as the No. 3 receiver and making an impact as a rookie.