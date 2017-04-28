JuJu Smith Schuster Drafted by Steelers; Top Twitter Takes to 2nd-Round Pick

JuJu Smith Schuster Drafted by Steelers; Top Twitter Takes to 2nd-Round PickApril 28, 2017
The Pittsburgh Steelers used the 62nd overall selection in the 2017 NFL draft to choose USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday.
Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers
With the 62nd pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, we select WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. https://t.co/UqFGQiphbT4/29/2017, 1:25:08 AM
Juju Smith-Schuster @TEAM_JUJU9
Man I'm Blessed!!!!!!4/29/2017, 1:30:34 AM
Juju Smith-Schuster @TEAM_JUJU9
PITTSBURGH WHAT'S UPPPPPPP!!!!!!!! So proud to be a Steeler!!!!!4/29/2017, 1:32:17 AM
Juju Smith-Schuster @TEAM_JUJU9
We Live Out Here!!!!! Fam goin crazy! https://t.co/PBqxjcisaP4/29/2017, 2:20:20 AM
Steelers wideouts Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates reacted to the news:
Sammie Coates @sammiecoates11
Hahahahahaha https://t.co/dix482BWyl4/29/2017, 1:38:04 AM
Sammie Coates @sammiecoates11
No nice playing in football! See you Monday coach. https://t.co/0f3AMbe8GH4/29/2017, 2:15:48 AM
Smith-Schuster enjoyed a breakout 2015 season with the Trojans en route to 89 catches for 1,454 yards and 10 touchdowns. While his numbers dropped off during his junior campaign—70 grabs for 914 yards and 10 TDs—he was still a key piece of the team's offensive attack.
SI NFL @si_nfl
New Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was the youngest player at the combine, but he has the swagger of a vet https://t.co/aeqmtRy0QM4/29/2017, 1:26:42 AM
Eric Edholm @Eric_Edholm
Nov. 26, Packers-Steelers: God I hope Ha Ha Clinton-Dix covers Juju Smith-Schuster4/29/2017, 1:25:48 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
JuJu Smith-Schuster is the 1st USC receiver taken by the Steelers in the 1st 2 rounds since hall of famer Lynn Swann in 1974. https://t.co/AoFVjmdnvh4/29/2017, 1:26:21 AM
Pro Football Focus @PFF
The Steelers draft USC receiver Juju Smith-Schuster with the 62nd pick. #NFLDraft Profile: https://t.co/wuhsoMxsFD https://t.co/cGcqADH4a24/29/2017, 1:31:29 AM
Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala
Can JuJu play corner?4/29/2017, 1:27:42 AM
Greg Biggins @GregBiggins
Juju wasn't a natural pass catcher in HS, liked him more at safety, really worked hard, developed in to a heck of player, great kid as well!4/29/2017, 1:30:12 AM
Darreus Rogers @DROG_UNO
AB & JUJU that's lit!4/29/2017, 1:27:41 AM
John Middlekauff @JohnMiddlekauff
Steelers get JuJu, damn. That offense is f'ing LOADED4/29/2017, 1:25:37 AM
Evan Silva @evansilva
#Steelers 2nd-rounder JuJu Smith didn't do WOW things on tape but was consistent, savvy, physical. Abnormally young. Big room for growth.4/29/2017, 1:31:16 AM
The one thing the 20-year-old California native doesn't possess among an otherwise well-rounded skill set is high-end speed. He posted a mundane 4.54-second 40-yard dash as part of his combine results, and prospects without straight-line quickness always face extra scrutiny.
It created a situation with a wide range of opinions about his NFL future leading up to the draft.
Chris Trapasso of NFL.com didn't believe the wideout's tools matched the game tape:
Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso
At his size, w/ his athletic-testing numbers, a high Phenom Index & big hands, I want to really like JuJu Smith-Schuster. Just don't see it.4/11/2017, 9:04:45 PM
Walt Deptula of WCCP remained bullish about the USC standout, though:
Walt Deptula @deptulahasrage
JuJu Smith-Schuster is very underrated, he has a physicality which makes him special.4/16/2017, 5:09:01 AM
Meanwhile, the hit-and-miss history of Trojans wide receivers was also a factor in the overall discussion. Smith-Schuster told Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer he was out to break the mold.
"I get a lot of media heat about USC wide receivers not producing in the NFL," he said. "I tell them, 'Look, everyone's different. I'm my own person. And I'm here to prove everybody wrong.'"
All told, there's no consensus about the type of player Smith-Schuster will become in the NFL. He's got the size (6'1", 215 lbs) and talent to become a reliable possession target at the next level, but there were times during his final season at USC when he failed to rise to the occasion.
The receiver did end his collegiate career on a high note, though. He tallied seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' shootout win over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. His new team will hope that's a sign of things to come starting in September.
Smith-Schuster is walking into a fantastic situation to maximize his skill right away. The Steelers have a wide-open offense with weapons like Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Bryant who are going to command a lot of attention.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger does an excellent job spreading the ball around, as four players had at least 39 catches last season. Smith-Schuster should have no problem slotting in as the No. 3 receiver and making an impact as a rookie.