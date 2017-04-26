Kirk Merritt Reportedly Kicked off Texas A&M After Alleged Indecent Exposure

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Texas A&M wide receiver Kirk Merritt was reportedly removed from the football team Monday following accusations of indecent exposure.

Travis L. Brown of the Bryan Eagle reported Wednesday a Texas A&M athletic department spokesman confirmed Merritt was not on the team.

"Obviously, we are disappointed that the university would remove Kirk from the Texas A&M Football team, apparently in response to recent negative publicity about his charges," Merritt's attorney Rick Davis said, per Brown.



Brown reported on April 7 Merritt pled not guilty to two charges of indecent exposure, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

"The 20-year-old sophomore is accused of exposing and touching himself during tutoring sessions in front of two adult females during separate incidents a day apart in late October 2016, according to the police report and Merritt's lawyer, Rick Davis," Brown wrote.

The two women were tutors and "within arm's reach" of Merritt, per Brown.

Davis blamed "a bad case of jock itch" for the incident and said he thinks Merritt's actions should fall under the statute of disorderly conduct rather than indecent exposure, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

Merritt played for the Oregon Ducks in 2015 but transferred to Texas A&M and sat out the 2016 campaign. Brown noted Merritt was suspended on Oct. 28 after Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin received the police report of the incident.