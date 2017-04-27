NFL Draft 2017: Last-Minute Rumors and News for 1st-Round Order and Picks

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Don't believe the rumors that precede NFL draft night. Or maybe you should. On Thursday, we'll find out which teams bluffed and whose plans leaked early.

Most would certainly project LSU ball-carrier Leonard Fournette as a first-round pick. There's a valid argument that Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey could bring more to an offense with his ability to catch out of the backfield like a wide receiver. However, there's talk about selecting the bruising SEC tailback within the top three. Will he surpass the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4 in 2016) in selection order?

It's a deep draft for defensive players. Which team may be one step closer to acquiring more picks and trading out of the top five?

Finally, uncertainty marred the Buffalo Bills' offseason because of changes at head coach and the corresponding staff. Questions about quarterback Tyrod Taylor's future became a hot topic before free agency. The opening round of the draft could raise more queries about the direction on offense.

What's the latest talk surrounding trades and potential first-round picks?

49ers Interested in Leonard Fournette?

In the recent past, the premium on top-notch prospects at running back has dropped significantly. In the 2012 draft, three ball-carriers came off the board in the first round: Trent Richardson, Doug Martin and David Wilson. Only Martin followed through with a decent five-year stretch, but injuries and a positive test for Adderall may blur his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams selected running back Todd Gurley at No. 10, and the Los Angeles Chargers acquired ball-carrier Melvin Gordon at No. 15 in the 2015 draft. Both teams reaped mixed results with their opening-round picks.

Then, the Dallas Cowboys and Elliott came along and provided new hope for first-round tailbacks in 2016. The Cowboys' lead runner led the league in rushing yards (1,631), and Chicago Bears 2016 fifth-round pick Jordan Howard finished second in that category with 1,313 yards.

What's the best draft strategy when addressing the running back position? According to Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs, the San Francisco 49ers could adopt the Cowboy plan and take Fournette at No. 2.

"Scuttlebutt in league circles Monday night was the 49ers could make LSU's Leonard Fournette the highest-drafted running back since the Saints selected Reggie Bush No. 2 in 2006," Biggs said.

Before dismissing this rumor as empty chatter, the new regime in San Francisco doesn't seem fully committed to running back Carlos Hyde, per San Francisco Chronicle reporter Eric Branch.

General manager John Lynch may opt to pair Fournette's bruising run style with a stopgap quarterback in Brian Hoyer alongside a promising defensive unit on the other side of the ball. Until the 49ers land their franchise quarterback, the LSU tailback could hold a role similar to Adrian Peterson during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo Bills Still Interested in a Quarterback at No. 10?

Earlier in the offseason, there was a split on Taylor within the Bills front office, per CBSSports.com reporter Jason La Canfora.

Ultimately, the player and team agreed to a restructured deal on a two-year pact, per La Canfora:

Buffalo chopped down Taylor's original six-year, $92 million extension, signed in 2016, which says a lot about the franchise's thoughts on his long-term outlook. According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, the quarterback saga may continue after the draft.

"The Bills' love for quarterbacks is real, per a scouting source with the team," Miller said. "I cannot see them trading up to land Mitchell Trubisky, but they could hold tight at 10 and draft Deshaun Watson."

Whether it happens in the first or second round, adding a quarterback would put Taylor on the hot seat, and it may light a fire under 2016 fourth-round signal-caller Cardale Jones.

Despite the restructured deal, the incumbent under center could find himself in another competitive battle to start beyond the 2017 season.

Tennessee Titans Trading Backward Again?

Trading back worked for the Tennessee Titans in the previous offseason. The team put together a draft class with 10 prospects. Among them, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe heavily contributed to a surprising record jump from 3-13 in 2015 to 9-7 in 2016.

With offers already on the table, the Titans may revisit last year's strategy and trade out of a top-five pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

The Titans need a No. 1 wide receiver and help on all levels of the defense. In a draft that may provide defensive starters beyond the opening round, it'd be a logical move for Tennessee. However, cornerback Marshon Lattimore would be tough to pass on if available at No. 5 overall.

The Titans go into this year's draft with eight selections, but they're without a second-round pick. The front office could be looking to acquire an early Day 2 prospect to bridge the gap between their first- and third-round selections. Keep an eye on wide receivers Corey Davis, Mike Williams and JuJu Smith-Schuster as early targets.

