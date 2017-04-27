Real Madrid's Current XI vs. Active Past Players XI

0 of 13

Real Madrid aren't shy about improving their team in the transfer market, but as is naturally the case, when new faces arrive, those already in place have to make way.

Sometimes that can mean the Santiago Bernabeu club offloading players the fans would rather see stick around for a while longer; either those who have already performed well or those whose potential is clear to see. They don't all go on to better things, and of course, on some occasions, a player is sold who is past his best, but some sales are tinged with regret in time.

But overall? Are the decisions made in the market to the benefit of Real's XI, or would a combined team of those they sold have the upper hand?

We've put together the best possible current side formed of former Real Madrid players and pitted them against Zinedine Zidane's current XI, to see which might triumph.

For the Past XI, we're only counting those who have left on permanent deals—so not those on loans away from Madrid—and current or recent form is valued over how the individuals played at Real Madrid, so no Esteban Cambiasso for example, a tremendous player in his prime but now in the final stretches of his career at Olympiakos.