Les Alexander Fined $100K for Confronting Ref During Rockets vs. Thunder Game 5

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander was fined $100,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for "confronting a referee during live game action," according to a league memo relayed by HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.

With 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter of the Rockets' 105-99 Game 5 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Alexander was seen approaching official Bill Kennedy to argue a call:

Shortly after Alexander was spotted speaking to Kennedy, the NBA announced it was investigating the incident.

Alexander didn't offer much insight into his decision to confront Kennedy, but he did say he was "upset ... really upset," according to the Houston Chronicle's Reid Laymance and Jenny Dial Creech.

After dispatching the Thunder, Alexander's Rockets will return to the floor for the Western Conference semifinals against the winner of the first-round series between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.