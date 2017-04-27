Philadelphia Eagles Final 7-Round Mock Draft

0 of 8

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The big day is finally here, as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to play the role of hosts at the 2017 NFL draft beginning Thursday night with the first 32 selections.

Of course, this draft isn't a critical one because of the location. It's a critical draft because the Eagles find themselves in a position where serious upgrades are needed via the draft if they expect to compete for a championship—whether that's the NFC East or a bigger one—in 2017 and beyond.

Philadelphia isn't loaded with picks, but did well to negate the damage from last year's trade up to No. 2 overall by flipping Sam Bradford for the Vikings' first-round pick (No. 14 overall). The Eagles have one pick in every round, save for their duo of picks in the fourth.

The different position needs for the Eagles to hit on in the draft are boundless, but some are noticeably bigger and more immediate than others. Making the right picks at the right positions without reaching unnecessarily to fill a spot on the depth chart is massively important.

With that in mind, let's take our final crack at a seven-round mock that would put the Eagles in position to contend in 2017.