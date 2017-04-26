Jahri Evans Reportedly Agrees to Packers Contract After 11 Seasons with Saints

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and guard Jahri Evans reportedly agreed to terms Wednesday on a deal for the 2017 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky.

The terms of Evans' contract were not immediately disclosed.

Evans, 33, spent the last 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints. During that stretch, he was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro.

The move fills a glaring need for the Packers, who were in need of reinforcements at right guard after T.J. Lang bolted for the Detroit Lions in free agency.

Now, Evans projects as the team's starter alongside right tackle Bryan Bulaga.

And as Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke noted, signing Evans will also allow the Packers to turn their attention toward other positions of need when the NFL draft starts Thursday night:

Evans has big shoes to fill considering Lang has long operated as one of the most consistent performers at the position. But on what figures to be a team-friendly deal—Evans earned $1 million with the Saints in 2016—the move could turn out to be a solid gamble by general manager Ted Thompson.