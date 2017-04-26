Genie Bouchard Rips Maria Sharapova, Says She Should Be Banned for Life

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Genie Bouchard told TRT World that she does not believe fellow tennis player Maria Sharapova should ever be allowed to play the sport professionally again (h/t TMZ Sports):

She's a cheater and so to me ... I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It's so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true. So, I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids—cheat and we'll welcome you back with open arms. I don't think that's right and ... [she's] definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore because that's definitely ruined it for me a little bit.

