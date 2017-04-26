John Cena Talks Turning Heel, WWE WrestleMania 33 and More in SI Exclusive

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

WWE superstar John Cena called the opportunity to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in April the "most important" WrestleMania moment of his illustrious professional wrestling career.

On Wednesday, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated passed along comments from Cena about the day he got engaged inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida during WWE's biggest show of the year:

I've headlined with The Rock and I've been a part of a lot of WrestleMania moments, but this moment with Nicole is the one most important of all because I get to stand alongside her in a WrestleMania ring. All of that is because of her story. She drives me, she inspires me. We learn from each other every day. On top of that, I'm head over heels for her. And she loves this business just as much as I do, so it's special.

