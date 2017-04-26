    John Cena Talks Turning Heel, WWE WrestleMania 33 and More in SI Exclusive

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    Professional wrestler and actor John Cena, recipient of the Action Star of the Year Award, speaks onstage at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon on March 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

    WWE superstar John Cena called the opportunity to propose to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in April the "most important" WrestleMania moment of his illustrious professional wrestling career. 

    On Wednesday, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated passed along comments from Cena about the day he got engaged inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida during WWE's biggest show of the year:

    I've headlined with The Rock and I've been a part of a lot of WrestleMania moments, but this moment with Nicole is the one most important of all because I get to stand alongside her in a WrestleMania ring. All of that is because of her story. She drives me, she inspires me. We learn from each other every day. On top of that, I'm head over heels for her. And she loves this business just as much as I do, so it's special.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.