Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus: WWE Payback 2017 Match Preview and Pick

Credit: WWE.com

The Hardy Boyz vs. Cesaro and Sheamus at WWE Payback 2017 will result in new champions and new characters.

On Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, Matt and Jeff Hardy will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against the men who dethroned the longest reigning tag titleholders ever. The match doesn't promise to be a thriller from an in-ring perspective, but it is poised to feature one of the more interesting stories.

Cesaro and Sheamus are on the hunt for their second run as champs together. The Hardys will look to extend their surprise reign and remain the kings of the red brand's tag team division.

Tale of the Tape

Wrestler Height/Weight Championships Won Finishing Move Matt Hardy 6'2", 236 lbs ECW, European, U.S., Cruiserweight, Tag Team, Hardcore Twist of Fate Jeff Hardy 6'1", 225 lbs WWE, World Heavyweight, IC, Hardcore, European, Light Heavyweight Swanton Bomb, Twist of Fate Cesaro 6'5", 232 lbs U.S., Tag, Andre the Giant Battle Royal Sharpshooter, Neutralizer Sheamus 6'4", 267 lbs WWE, World Heavyweight, U.S., Tag, Money in the Bank, King of the Ring, Royal Rumble Brogue Kick WWE.com

Buildup

Matt and Jeff shocked the world at WrestleMania 33 when they ended a long absence from WWE by showing up at the event, turning a three-way bout into a Fatal 4-Way ladder match.

The Hardys outlasted The Club, Cesaro and Sheamus, as well as Enzo Amore and Big Cass to take home the gold.

The night after WrestleMania saw The Hardys retain against The Club. Cesaro and Sheamus, meanwhile, earned a title match by taking down Amore and Big Cass.

The interactions between the champs and the No. 1 contenders from that point on have mostly been civil. There is a clear respect between the squads. And both duos are currently babyfaces who have treated the upcoming title match as an athletic contest, not some personal war.

Signs of that changing have emerged, though.

On April 24, after Matt defeated Sheamus, Cesaro was about to throw down. He took offense that Jeff helped his brother win that night. The King of Swing balled up his fists and gritted his teeth but eventually cooled off.

Everyone shook hands, and the sparks of rage never turned to flames.

Prediction

Winners: Cesaro and Sheamus

The match itself won't be nearly as newsworthy as its aftermath.

WWE has foreshadowed a heel turn for Cesaro and Sheamus. Things will grow intense during the bout, and the friendliness between the teams is sure to fade. The European bruisers will resort to underhanded means to take home the titles.



And the loss will be a catalyst for The Hardy Boyz.

Look for their "broken" gimmick from Impact Wrestling to make a comeback. Alex Pawlowski of Fightful is among those predicting a character switch for Matt:

Matt himself has teased the transformation, too:

With all the chants of "Delete!" the Hardy brothers have received since their return, WWE has to recognize how much fans want to see them become their unhinged, bizarre selves again.

The Raw tag team division will benefit from a shakeup at the top, a darker, more aggressive version of Cesaro and Sheamus and the return of the broken Hardys.