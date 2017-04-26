Pete Gas Talks WWE Attitude Era, Shane McMahon, JBL Being a Bully

Photo courtesy of Pete Gas.

Wrestling fans who were alive and watching WWE programming during the Attitude Era remember the Mean Street Posse and the brightest star of the group Pete Gasparino, better known as Pete Gas.

Gas has been retired from the wrestling business for several years, but the story about his entrance into WWE and how he went from having no professional experience to earning a three-year contract never gets old.

In a recent interview promoting his new book, Looking at the Lights: My path from Fan to a Wrestling Heel, Gas spoke to Ring Rust Radio about what made the Attitude Era so special, Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania match against AJ Styles and the recent bullying accusations against John Bradshaw Layfield.

Gas was hired by WWE in 1999 as part of the Mean Street Posse, but thanks to the genuine heat they garnered from the fans, they were given three-year contracts. As part of the company during the Attitude Era, Gas had a front-row seat for one of the most entertaining periods in wrestling history.

While the Attitude Era is the time period where many current wrestling fans got into the sport, things have changed drastically over the last two decades. Now, WWE is focused more on earning the approval of its television partners and sponsors than using adult-oriented content to entertain the older fans.

“Everyone can relate to a lot of the stories and people loved the edginess to it. Unfortunately, they want ratings and sponsorship like Snickers and all that stuff, so now they can’t be as edgy and it’s more child-friendly like it was back in the '80s,” Gas said. “At that one period, Vince, in order to win the ratings war, had to turn it up a notch and he did and everybody remembers that part of it. I think it will always be known as the greatest era in wrestling.”

As part of the Mean Street Posse, Gas worked with his childhood friend Shane McMahon in various segments and storylines. The two men remain friends to this day, and Gas was excited to learn that the boss’ son would be squaring off against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33.

When asked about his thoughts on the battle between McMahon and Styles, Gas spoke honestly.

“As far as the AJ Styles match goes, I absolutely loved it. I thought it was great and I was sitting in the eighth row,” Gas said. “I heard all the criticism leading up to WrestleMania how AJ is going to have to carry Shane, Shane doesn’t know how to work, everything he does is a big stunt and I felt like Shane proved a lot of skeptics wrong.”

“To his credit, I thought he held his own. AJ is the best in the business in my opinion and is probably one of my favorites,” Gas continued. “Yes, AJ brought it as well, but Shane was right there. I thought what he did was, excuse the pun, but it was phenomenal.”

While Gas’ insight into Shane-O-Mac is unique as a long-time friend, his book also provides a unique insight into JBL too, as he is one of the two Superstars who wrote forewords for Gas’ book. In recent weeks, JBL was been embroiled in a bullying controversy surrounding the departure of fellow announcer Mauro Ranallo.

Many former Superstars have weighed in on the topic, either defending JBL as a prankster or condoning his actions as malicious, but Gas provided insight from a man who has worked with JBL inside and outside of the ring for almost 20 years.

“If people don’t understand his personality, that’s where he can come across as a bully, but he really isn’t. He’s a guy that likes to have fun and is loud,” Gas said. “He’s a big guy and very intimidating size-wise, but it’s all about having a good time. Sometimes, like I said, people were brought up differently and just don’t get it.”

“Bullying to me is you just ride someone so much and you’re mean to them and you are nasty. You make the person feel like absolute s--t,” Gas continued. “Whether it’s Mauro or whoever made those comments and felt like they were bullied, their interpretation could be a lot less severe. Their line is not in the same spot. I’m not wording it properly, but the bottom line is the guy's not a f--king bully at all.”

Regardless of what the truth is behind the scenes with JBL and the bullying accusations, many former Superstars like Gas have come out to defend him. As part of the foreword, JBL had nothing but good things to say about Gas.

While Gas’ time in the ring has come and gone, he is now making another impact on the wrestling business with his book. By telling the stories of his time in the industry, he is reliving the best time of his life and allowing fans of the Attitude Era to reminisce.

For the fans who never got the chance to experience the Attitude Era as it was happening, taking a trip down memory lane with Gas will provide the unique perspective of a man who was pulled off the streets and turned into a Superstar.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).