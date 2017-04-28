Would Golden State Warriors Rather Play Utah Jazz or LA Clippers in 2nd Round?

0 of 5

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

A broom would have sufficed for the Golden State Warriors' first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. The reigning Western Conference champions broke out a steamroller instead and pulverized their opponents.

Only one of the four contests was decided by less than 12 points; two were settled by at least 25.

The second round will presumably present a stiffer challenge—although, the Dubs won't run into another team that won 73 games last season, then added Kevin Durant. It's either the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers or fifth-seeded Utah Jazz, who are taking a 3-2 lead back home for Friday's Game 6.

The Clippers are playoff veterans, big-dancing for the sixth straight year. But they're also playing without five-time All-Star Blake Griffin, lost for the postseason to a plantar plate injury to his right big toe.

The growing-up-before-our-eyes Jazz won more games (51) than the franchise had since Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer and Jerry Sloan were running the show in 2009-10. The nucleus is also traveling through uncharted waters with three of the top-six minute-getters making their postseason debuts.

Both potential Warriors foes have obvious strengths and flaws, but which would be the desired second-round draw? Examining the good and bad in each provides a clear choice.