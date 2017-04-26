Chelsea Beat Manchester City 5-1 to Capture 4th Straight FA Youth Cup Title

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chelsea swept past Manchester City in the second leg of the 2017 FA Youth Cup final, winning 5-1 at Stamford Bridge to win the competition for the fourth year in a row.

The Blues won the final 6-2 on aggregate as they put the Manchester club to the sword in front of both first-team managers.

Trevoh Chalobah gave the Blues a vital advantage after only six minutes, with Ike Ugbo converting a spectacular overhead kick to present the hosts with a 2-0 lead midway through the first half.

Lukas Nmecha replied for City at the start of the second half, but goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Cole Dasilva wrapped up a convincing display.

Chelsea and City shared their starting lineups via their official Twitter accounts:

The Blues appeared aggressive and disciplined from the opening moments, and City were out of sorts compared to the west London team, watched on by first-team managers Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea probed successfully after Sterling cast a spell, and goals from Chalobah and Ugbo shocked the Sky Blues.

Ugbo's effort was a truly spectacular finish, contorting his body to make a perfect contact as he finished with aplomb.

City had no reply for their opponents as Sterling continued to cause havoc with his pace, and the Blues were comfortable at the half-time whistle with their lead.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

The Sky Blues were a reinvigorated team after the interval and immediately grabbed a goal back, with Nmecha lashing home.

The attacker linked with Matt Smith and Luke Bolton and made no mistake as he chested and finished with technical grace.

City coach Lee Carsley's side were full of life as Chelsea quickly reorganised, but their comeback was short-lived, as the Blues moved through the gears.

Chelsea reinstalled the distance between the two sides as Hudson-Odoi burst through the Sky Blues defence to score a thunderbolt strike on the hour mark.

The gifted youth-team regular attacked the penalty area with verve, and he unleashed the perfect shot to make it 3-1 on the night.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

The result was put to bed six minutes later as Sterling capped a brilliant display, breaking free from the wing to shoot past the goalkeeper, making it 5-2 on aggregate.

Conte and owner Roman Abramovich embraced in the stands, clearly delighted by the procession to silverware.

Dasilva rubbed salt in the would, scoring late in the game as City's players dropped their heads in disappointment.

Chelsea were unstoppable on the night, and Conte will be excited by his young prospects on show at the Bridge.