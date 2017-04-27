NFL Mock Draft 2017: Final Draft-Day Projections for All 32 Teams

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

NFL draft rumors hit overdrive over the past 24 hours. Reporters, analysts and radio show hosts will keep their ears and eyes locked onto their cell phones to get the latest scoop on projections for the draft that starts Thursday and ends Saturday.

Realistically, only draft-day decision-makers know the truth about the direction of their teams. Last year, most held a high level of certainty in the then-San Diego Chargers selecting offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil or safety Jalen Ramsey. Yet, general manager Tom Telesco went in a different direction with pass-rusher Joey Bosa, who amassed 10.5 sacks during his rookie campaign.

Will we witness an unforeseen fall for a top prospect? Due to an embarrassing gas mask bong video aired on social media, Tunsil dropped to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13. Though not likely as discomforting as the last year, expect an incoming rookie to experience disappointment on Day 1 for one reason or another.

What's the final take on the best decision for Thursday's selections?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 3 Chicago Bears Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 6 New York Jets Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 7 Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 8 Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jamal Adams, S, LSU 10 Buffalo Bills Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 11 New Orleans Saints Kevin King, CB, Washington 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 13 Arizona Cardinals Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech 14 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado 15 Indianapolis Colts Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA 17 Washington Redskins Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 22 Miami Dolphins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 23 New York Giants Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Jarrad Davis, LB, Temple 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 26 Seattle Seahawks Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 27 Kansas City Chiefs Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 28 Dallas Cowboys Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU 29 Green Bay Packers Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 31 Atlanta Falcons Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 32 New Orleans Saints Charles Harris, DE, Missouri author's predictions

Did the Cleveland Browns Send Smoke Screens All Along?

Oftentimes, personnel executives send mixed signals to throw off teams picking further down the draft order. Early reports depicted the Cleveland Browns as a franchise torn down the middle between pass-rusher Myles Garrett and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, per Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.

Nonetheless, in a question-and-answer format piece, she leaned toward Garrett as the preferred pick, based on her insider knowledge:

I'm told that the front office's interest in taking Trubisky at No. 1 is legitimate, but I think when it comes down it on Thursday night, the Browns will draft Garrett, and everyone in the organization will feel good about it. Then, they can try to move back up from No. 12 to try to land Trubisky as well.

On Fox Sports radio show, Bull and Fox, NFL Network reporter Mike Silver revealed the team settled on their intended selection two weeks ago. The information came directly from executive vice president of operations, Sashi Brown. Silver also feels the Browns will select Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick.

We may still witness a surprise to open the 2017 draft, but conventional wisdom says the Browns will go with the safe choice. Most analysts rank Garrett as the best overall prospect in this class. A quarterback seems very likely for Cleveland's second first-round pick whether the front office trades up or not.

New York Jets Should Consider Christian McCaffrey

ESPN.com reporter Rich Cimini pegged safety Jamal Adams as the preferred prospect for the New York Jets. However, for those thinking outside the box, running back Christian McCaffrey should be in consideration.

Gang Green doesn't have a franchise signal-caller for the future in place. This year's quarterback group lacks a near surefire starter. Why not improve the offense in a draft that's deep with defensive talent? The Jets can pick up quality defensive backs in the second and third rounds.

McCaffrey's versatility would significantly help a young quarterback in the pocket. He can stretch carries toward the outside and handle touches up the middle. His ability to line up in the slot or as a receiver in the flat provides the passer with a safe option behind a revamped offensive line.

The Jets have a strong defensive line and developing pieces within the linebacker corps. General manager Mike Maccagnan opted to reset the offense. The team parted ways with wide receiver Brandon Marshall, center Nick Mangold, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and offensive tackle Breno Giacomini during the offseason. Left tackle Ryan Clady remains unsigned on an expired contract. Adding McCaffrey provides the offense with a versatile and foundational piece going forward.

Is Davis Webb the Next Dak Prescott?

Despite all the criticisms about a watered-down quarterback group, Calfornia signal-caller Davis Webb may sneak into the first round due to a trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

It's the Dak Prescott effect. After the Dallas Cowboys drafted the Mississippi State quarterback in the fourth round and found great success with an unassuming mid-draft pick, teams will look to duplicate with an underrated passer.

In Rapoport's scenario, Davis would likely become the third or fourth quarterback to come off the board in the opening round. The Pac-12 signal-caller capped his collegiate career with 4,295 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 61.6 percent completion rate.

Teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Jets should consider trading backward or acquiring a second first-round pick to select Davis on Thursday.

