Arsenal Steal Point from Leicester City After Late Robert Huth Own Goal

Arsenal beat Premier League champions Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners prevailed 1-0 on Wednesday.

An own goal in the final minutes by Robert Huth gave the hosts the points after a very poor display from the north London side.

Leicester nullified the Gunners for vast periods of the match, and they deserved a point after a confident display.

Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Gibbs, Francis Coquelin all made starts for the hosts as Alexis Sanchez led the line for Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

Leicester skipper Wes Morgan was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Leonardo Ulloa replaced Shinji Okazaki in the starting XI after the Foxes crashed out of the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Broadcaster Chris Skudder highlighted the lack of interest from the home fans:

The Foxes started well as they looked for a shock opener, with Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater both spurning chances.

Granit Xhaka went close midway through the first half as the Gunners built their tempo and attacking threat.

Riyad Mahrez was displaying his best form as he combined with Vardy, and the Algeria international twice went close before half-time.

The game flowed back and forth with minimal regard for defence, and Sanchez almost broke the deadlock with the last kick before the half-time whistle—smashing his effort off the bar.

Journalist Mattias Karen called the action:

Walcott and Xhaka both tested goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the opening exchanges in the second half, but the big Dane was equal to everything the Gunners could muster.

Leicester progressively tired as the hosts maintained possession, and Sanchez became more prominent as Arsenal promised to score.

Okazaki came off the bench to provide energy and endeavour, with Ulloa clearly fatigued and ready to exit the game.

Wenger made his usual roll of the dice when he's searching for a late goal, turning to substitute Olivier Giroud in the last 15 minutes.

Bleacher Report's James McNicholas explained what Arsenal fans desired:

The Gunners were almost caught cold as the champions counterattacked through Okazaki. The striker surged into the box and pulled the trigger, only to be stopped by a last-gasp block by Gabriel.

As the game petered out to an expected goalless draw, the Gunners stole the points as Huth scored an own goal with four minutes remaining.

The winning strike was thoroughly undeserved after an abject display, but Wenger appeared relieved as the Foxes defender deflected past his goalkeeper.

The goal was a cruel end to the game for manager Craig Shakespeare's unit. Arsenal appear a team out of ideas and motivation before the end of the season.