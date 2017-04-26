Maria Sharapova Coasts to Win vs. Roberta Vinci in Return from Suspension

THOMAS KIENZLE/Getty Images

In her first match back after a 15-month suspension, Maria Sharapova defeated Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-3 to reach the second round of the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Here was the final rally between Sharapova and Vinci in the second set that led to the Russian star winning match point, via WTA:

In March 2016, the International Tennis Federation announced Sharapova failed a drug test with meldonium in her system. She was initially suspended for two years, but the sentence was reduced to 15 months following an appeal.

Wednesday marked Sharapova's first tournament action since losing to Serena Williams in the 2016 Australian Open quarterfinals.

Following her victory over Vinci, Sharapova spoke about finally being able to get back on the tennis court, via WTA:

Jose Morgado of the Record had some fun with Sharapova and the world rankings after her victory:

Sport 360 did provide the actual rankings status for Sharapova and how it could continue to get better this week:

The 30-year-old Sharapova was given entry to the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix as a wild card and was given the same wild-card entry to the Italian Open next month.

The Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Sharapova will learn on May 16 if she will be given entry in this year's French Open.

"The only guarantee I gave her is to call her beforehand," French Tennis Federation president Bernard Guidicelli told the AP. "There is no reason why we should make an exception for [Sharapova], there is no reason why we should announce a wild card before the others."

The French Open begins on May 22 from Roland Garros.

With Sharapova still getting her tennis legs back under her, she will take on Ekaterina Makarova in the second round at the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Sharapova owns a 6-0 record in her career against Makarova, with their most recent matchup coming in the 2015 Australian Open semifinals.