Enzo & Cass Beat Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WWE Payback 2017

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass kicked off WWE Payback in style Sunday, as they defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a tag team match.

Gallows and Anderson attempted to hit the Magic Killer on Enzo. Before they could complete the move, however, Big Cass re-entered the ring and delivered a big boot to Anderson, sending him to the outside. Meanwhile, Enzo rolled up Anderson for the victory.

WWE shared Enzo and Big Cass celebrating the win:

Wrestling Inc was surprised by the result:

Enzo and Cass fell to Gallows and Anderson on Raw two weeks ago, but the rivalry between the two teams heated up on the go-home episode of Raw prior to Payback.

Gallows, Anderson and Samoa Joe were scheduled to team up against Enzo, Cass and Seth Rollins, but a pre-match attack led to a change of plans.

Amore was rendered unable to compete and he was replaced by Finn Balor, who helped lead Cass and Rollins to victory.

The Payback match pitting Gallows and Anderson against Enzo and Cass was announced shortly thereafter, and Anderson vowed to continue making life miserable for The Club's fast-talking rivals:

Per WWE Universe, Gallows made no effort to hide the fact that Enzo and Cass' outspokenness didn't sit well with him:

Gallows and Anderson often say that they came to WWE in order to "be mean and make green," and Sunday's match represented the perfect opportunity to do both.

Enzo and Cass were driven by even more than that, though, as they wanted revenge on Gallows and Anderson for Monday's melee.

In addition, Sunday's match was significant in terms of potentially determining a new No. 1 contender for the Raw Tag Team Championships moving forward.

While it wasn't technically a No. 1 contender's match, the absence of The Revival due to injury and the movement of New Day from Raw to SmackDown Live has opened up a possible opportunity.

By virtue of Enzo and Cass' win, a Raw Tag Team Championship match may now be in their immediate future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).