4-Star SF Darius Bazley Announces Decommitment from Ohio State Basketball

Small forward recruit Darius Bazley announced his decommitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday.

According to Scout.com, Bazley is a 4-star prospect who ranks as the No. 80 overall player, No. 22 recruit at his position and No. 1 small forward from the state of Ohio.

The Cincinnati native committed to Ohio State last August and said the following regarding his decision at the time, per Mike Dyer of WCPO Cincinnati: "Ohio State is such a great place. You can't just like one thing. Ohio State is its own little city. I love it there."

According to Scout.com, Cincinnati, Indiana, Purdue, Xavier and Dayton were among the schools that recruited the 6'7", 185-pound forward heavily prior to his OSU commitment.

The loss of Bazley is a significant one for Ohio State's 2018 recruiting class, as the Buckeyes have missed out on consecutive NCAA tournaments for the first time since 2004 and 2005.