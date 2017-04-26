Lionel Messi, Barcelona Crush Osasuna 7-1 to Keep Pace in La Liga Race

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer each scored braces as Barcelona enjoyed an emphatic 7-1 win over Osasuna at the Camp Nou on Wednesday to keep pressure on Real Madrid in La Liga's title race.

Messi and Gomes gave the Catalan giants the first-half lead before Roberto Torres whipped in a delicious free-kick two minutes after the break.

Barcelona were quickly back in front with four goals in 10 minutes, starting with a second from Gomes before Messi had his brace with a neat finish from the edge of the area.

Paco Alcacer and a Javier Mascherano penalty put the match even further beyond the hapless visitors and the former ensured he too scored a brace with a late second.

The hosts named a rotated team with the likes of Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta on the bench, while those on the pitch lined up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Messi found the net just 12 minutes in, coolly lifting the ball over Salvatore Sirigu after intercepting a misplaced pass and racing clear, per Sky Sports La Liga:

With Osasuna offering very little, Barca barely got out of second gear in the first 45 minutes and went 2-0 up after half an hour when Gomes met Ivan Rakitic's cross with a controlled half-volley.

The visitors first notable contribution to the contest came almost immediately after the restart, per Sky Sports La Liga:

Barcelona responded by upping the tempo and relegation-stricken Osasuna had no answer as they quickly capitulated.

After Mascherano had a header tipped onto the post by Sirigu, Gomes scored again when he tucked home a rebound from Gerard Pique after he rattled the crossbar from a corner.

Three minutes later Messi netted again as he charged forward unopposed and curled in from 20 yards before Alcacer slid in Barca's fifth goal when he latched onto Arda Turan's cool ball over the top.

Mascherano was allowed an attempt from the spot when Fran Merida felled Denis Suarez, and the Argentinian lashed home his first goal in 319 outings for Barcelona.

Football journalists Rafael Hernandez and Rik Sharma reacted to the strike:

Not done there, Barca added another to their tally before the end when Alcacer showed great composure to escape Osasuna's defence and finish past Sirigu one-on-one.

The Catalan giants have kept the pressure on Real Madrid ahead of their trip to Deportivo La Coruna with another three points, while Osasuna are on the verge of relegation and will be down if Leganes beat Las Palmas.