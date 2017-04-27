    Kentucky Derby 2017: Early Look at Favorites in the Field and Latest Vegas Odds

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 07: Mario Gutierrez atop Nyquist #13 wins the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky.(Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery//Getty Images)
    Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

    The 2017 Kentucky Derby is approaching on the rails, with The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports taking place on Saturday, May 6.

    Favourites have performed well in recent Kentucky Derby races, and Always Dreaming and Classic Empire will be heavily backed as punters study the form.

    Talented horses have prevailed in the past few years, and the field is currently wide open with a strong line-up.

    Here is a look at the early odds:

    2017 Kentucky Derby: Early Odds
    HorseOdds
    Classic Empire+400 (bet $100 to win $400)
    Always Dreaming+500
    Irish War Cry+800
    Gunnevera+1000
    McCraken+1000
    Irap+1400
    Tapwrit+1400
    Gormley+1600
    Battalion Runner+1600
    Thunder Snow+1800
    Malagacy+2000
    Girvin+2000
    Practical Joke+2000
    Conquest Mo Money+2500
    J Boys Echo+2800
    Hence+2800
    Lookin At Lee+5000
    State of Honor+5000
    Cloud Computing+5000
    Patch+5000
    Battle of Midway+5000
    Sonneteer+5000
    Royal Mo+5000
    Untrapped+5000
    Fast and Accurate+6600
    OddsShark.com

     

    Preview

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 7: Jockey Mario Gutierrez sprays connections with champagne after winning the 2016 Kentucky Derby aboard Nyquist on May 7, 2016 at Churchill Downs, Louisville. (Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images)
    Horsephotos/Getty Images

    The Run for the Roses has been dominated by the race-day favourite for five years, and a couple of horses have been given early backing as the world-famous derby takes place at Louisville's Churchill Downs.

    The 143rd edition sees Classic Empire as the early favourite, with Always Dreaming marginally in his shadow.

    Classic Empire initially struggled as a three-year-old, hampered by injury and a number of contradictory performances.

    However, the 2016 champion juvenile has recently been back to his best and appears ready to edge the competition.

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 7: Nyquist with Mario Gutierrez up wins the 2016 Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2016 at Churchill Downs, Louisville. (Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images)
    Horsephotos/Getty Images

    According to Bovada (h/t OddsShark.com), both colts reside at 5-1, equally vying for the public's affection.

    Classic Empire's success at the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile was countered by a failure in the Holy Bull (G2) at Gulfstream Park, making punters think again about placing an early bet.

    Always Dreaming was victorious in April's Florida Derby (G1) and will be controlled by irrepressible jockey John Velazquez at the Kentucky Derby.

    The Triple Crown event always produces incredible excitement, and Irish War Cry could prevail if the joint-favourites fade early.

    Much like Classic Empire, the horse has found new energy and form in recent weeks after initially winning the Holy Bull.

    Gunnevera and McCraken provide value at 10-1, per Bovada, and the leading five horses could all step up to the plate on race day due to their versatility and range of talents.