Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt: Imagining What the House of Horrors Match Should Be

Credit: WWE.com

It won't just be Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton that step into the unknown this weekend with WWE's inaugural House of Horrors match, it will be the whole company.

Nobody is quite sure what to expect from a match with a peculiar stipulation, supposedly born out of the mind of the demonic Wyatt.

WWE has dropped subtle hints about what fans can expect thus far—so with that in mind, here's a glimpse at what the bout could and should involve.

Location

Given how conservative WWE can play its stipulation matches these days, it was fairly safe to assume that the House of Horrors was merely going to be a deviation on a traditional Hardcore bout.

However, Corey Graves suggested on Monday night's Raw that it could well be a bout that takes place away from the ring. That, in essence, makes perfect sense.

The obvious place for it to be is in a rebuilt version of Wyatt's barn, which Orton incinerated in the run-up to WrestleMania 33. Bray's family compound could also be returned to, following The New Day's venture into hell last year.

Graves himself said that the bout will start outside of the ring before concluding inside it, which makes things even more intriguing.

That eliminates the prospect of a stipulation where one man had to escape the House of Horrors. In all likelihood, this will be an anything goes free-for-all, which eventually comes into the arena.

Foreign Objects

This is the key to the match being captivating. It's all well and good having something take place in a quirky, non-wrestling area, but fans will become quickly bored if they just have to sit and watch two men do what they normally do in the ring.

WWE has to be brave and make things interesting. The company ran a poll recently asking fans what they wanted to see in the bout—perhaps suggesting they didn't quite know themselves and were subtly looking for help.

Fire, pitch forks and all sorts of other suggestions were put to fans. The only real correct answer is all of the above and much more.

Wyatt should threaten to tie Orton to a chair and torture him inside the House of Horrors—in a strictly PG manner, of course.



Orton should respond with some crushing shots from a foreign object. The bout can threaten to spill outside of the set before it actually does, with Wyatt repeatedly dragging Randy back inside to inflict more pain.

Dim lights, fog and a whole lot more visual effects can also lay the backdrop for a match like no other.

Pre-taped?

It shouldn't be pre-taped, but it sounds like it's going to be.

WWE has done something like this before, such as when The New Day fought The Wyatt Family at The Wyatt Family Compound at Battleground last year.

And this week, Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats reported that some of the bout may be pre-taped. That, you assume, will be the part away from the ring.

That also suggests the match will run for some time, as to finish in the ring, you need to give the fans some length of duration rather than a quick finish after watching elsewhere for 10 or 15 minutes.