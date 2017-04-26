    IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Schedule After April 26

    April 26, 2017

    Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Robin Uthappa plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League(IPL) Twenty20 cricket match
    DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

    The Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets on Wednesday to top the Indian Premier League table.

    Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir produced a sensational batting peformance for Kolkata as they chased down Pune's total of 182 for five almost on their own, racking up 87 and 62 runs respectively, punishing their opponents for two dropped catches.

    Steve Smith also hit 51 as Pune set the target in the first innings, but his side almost entirely failed to trouble Kolkata with the ball.

    IPL Table
    #TEAMSMATWONLOSTTIEDN/RPTS
    1Kolkata Knight Riders8620012
    2Mumbai Indians8620012
    3Sunrisers Hyderabad843019
    4Rising Pune Supergiant844008
    5Kings XI Punjab734006
    6Royal Challengers Bangalore825015
    7Delhi Daredevils624004
    8Gujarat Lions725004
    Upcoming IPL Schedule
    DateTime (BST/Local)Fixture
    Thursday, April 273:30 p.m./8 p.m.Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Lions
    Friday, April 2811:30 a.m./4 p.m.Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Daredevils
    Friday, April 283:30 p.m./8 p.m.Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Saturday, April 293:30 p.m./8 p.m.Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Saturday, April 2911:30 a.m./4 p.m.Gujarat Lions vs. Mumbai Indians
    Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

    Kolkata, 184 for 3 (Uthappa 87, Gambhir 62), beat Supergiant, 182 for 5 (Smith 51*, Rahane 46), by seven wickets

    A solid start saw Pune score 57 in the Powerplay overs, with Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane steadily accruing the runs.

    The former was the more explosive of the two, hitting 38 in just 23 balls compared with Rahane's 46 from 41.

    He was the first to fall when Sunil Narine saw him struck out in the eighth over, and his departure precipitated the arrival of Smith, who would add a cool unbeaten half-century to the Supergiants' tally, though they slowed down somewhat after Powerplay ended.

    Kuldeep Yadav made a vital contribution for the away side in the 18th over as he took MS Dhoni and Manoj Tiwary in the space of three balls. Dhoni in particular had been building momentum with a four and two sixes in his 11 balls.

    Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle praised the 22-year-old's effort:

    Despite the setback, Pune were able to rally in the final two overs and score 30 more runs at the death, with Dan Christian providing the highlight with back-to-back sixes.

    Commentator Ayaz Memon reflected on their innings and noted Kolkata's need to enjoy a good start to their own:

    Narine being run out by Shardul Thakur in the third over was far from ideal, but Uthappa and captain Gambhir formed an electric partnership.

    Uthappa benefited from a hefty slice of luck in the seventh over when a high sweeping shot was dropped—over the boundary for a four no less—and he made the hosts regret it with some aggressive and accurate shot-making, per Cricbuzz:

    Gambhir also escaped after the ball came off his glove, allowing him to continue partnering Uthappa until the 17th over, with Pune unable to trouble the pair in the meantime as they comfortably chased down their target.

    The captain fell the following over, but by the time they were both dismissed, their team-mates needed just four more runs to win.

    Kolkata will be in action again on Friday when they take on the Delhi Daredevils, and they should have little trouble against a side who have won just two of six matches this year.

    Pune face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, where they will hope not to face a batting performance of such high quality.