WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26April 26, 2017
The WWE United Kingdom Championship took center stage on Wednesday night's episode of NXT on WWE Network as Tyler Bate defended against 205 Live star Gentleman Jack Gallagher.
A rare treat for fans of the brand, the championship bout showcased Bate but also featured Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Wolfgang at ringside.
Those competitors were not the only ones bringing a decidedly European flavor to this week's festivities.
SAnitY's Nikki Cross set her sights on Ruby Riot and continuing their heated rivalry but it was Scotland's Drew McIntyre who continued building momentum for himself, defeating Andrade Almas in convincing fashion.
The April 26 episode of NXT continued to set up Superstars and rivalries for the future. Who emerged victorious from each match, how did those bouts grade out and what affect may they have on the product going forward?
Take a look for yourself with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.
Nikki Cross Calls Out Ruby Riot
SAnitY's Nikki Cross kicked off this week's show, calling out Ruby Riot.
A brawl ensued and NXT officials were quick to try to break it up. It was much harder said than done but they eventually settled things down.
Grade
B
Analysis
The rivalry between Riot and Cross is bringing an intensity to the women's division usually reserved for Asuka. Their brawl here was a fantastic, wild, unpredictable way to kick off the show rather than the opening match or promo segment we usually get.
It also set the stage for something that went down later in the broadcast.
Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas
Andrade "Cien" Almas confronted Drew McIntyre a week ago in the WWE Performance Center. Wednesday night, the former intercontinental champion would make sure he paid dearly for it.
Almas made the mistake of cockily slapping McIntyre, awakening in the Scot a monster he would be unable to conquer.
McItyre unloaded on Almas with hard rights. The two exchanged some stiff chops but it was the running big boot from McIntyre that secured him the victory in just under four minutes.
Result
Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas
Grade
B
Analysis
It appears as though Almas' narrative will revolve around his playboy ways and their effect on his in-ring work and win-loss record, as the commentators seemed all-too-eager to get across throughout the match.
McIntyre looks like an absolute beast since returning, an angry competitor hellbent on ensuring this run does not go the way of his first, disappointing stint in WWE. He is performing up to the level fans expect from elite NXT talent and should be in the title picture sooner rather than later.
Aleister Black vs. Kona Reeves
Kona Reeves made the unfortunate mistake of charging at Aleister Black. His punishment? A stiff kick to the ribs.
Black followed with a series of strikes and Black Mass to pick up another impressive victory.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Kona Reeves
Grade
C+
Analysis
It is fun watching Black tear through the competition but the question quickly becomes who on the NXT roster can possibly provide adequate competition for the enigmatic newcomer? SAnitY, perhaps? Bobby Roode, of course, but the lack of depth in the singles division creates questions about the eventual next step in Black's evolution.
For now, though, sit back and enjoy him obliterating fools every week.
Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross Continue Their Brawl
Before the match between Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross could get underway, the latter attacked the former, triggering the second chapter of their brawl.
Riot delivered a big suplex on the entrance ramp and dove off the stage and wiped out both Cross and NXT security as the crowd popped.
Cross was dragged away by the officials to close out the segment.
Grade
A+
Analysis
Not only did this further the differences between the Superstars, it made Ruby Riot look like a star at a time when she needed it. Riot, an energetic, fun competitor, had yet to make an impact with fans but that changed here.
By elevating her star, the anticipation for a match with Cross intensifies, giving the NXT women's division a secondary rivalry fans can bite on.
As has been the case in the past, but not so recently, NXT does a fantastic job of building rivalries that are not centered around championships.
This is one such case. At least to this point.
WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Tyler Bate vs. Jack Gallagher
Tyler Bate defended his WWE United Kingdom Championship against 205 Live's Gentleman Jack Gallagher in Wednesday's main event.
Gallagher controlled the pace of the match, using wristlocks and armbars to cut off the quick-strike abilities of the 20-year-old champion.
It was effective momentarily but Bate fought his way back into the match and delivered a German suplex that netted him a count of two.
Gallagher answered with two of his trademark headbutts but Bate delivered the Tyler Drive '97 to successfully retain his title.
Result
Tyler Bate defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher to retain the title
Grade
B+
Analysis
One of the best things about the U.K. Championship is the different style it brings with it. Whereas the other matches on both NXT and the main roster shows are worked within the confines of "WWE style," the Brits give fans something different they can invest in.
Gallagher looked every bit his opponent's equal but in the end, Bate continued a strong year by defeating the gentleman to retain.
In small doses, the title feels more important and more like an attraction than it would if it was defended with the frequency of others.
On a sidenote, it was strange to see the villainous Pete Dunne seated at ringside, behaving as well as he did. It was against character, for sure.