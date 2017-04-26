WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE United Kingdom Championship took center stage on Wednesday night's episode of NXT on WWE Network as Tyler Bate defended against 205 Live star Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

A rare treat for fans of the brand, the championship bout showcased Bate but also featured Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Wolfgang at ringside.

Those competitors were not the only ones bringing a decidedly European flavor to this week's festivities.

SAnitY's Nikki Cross set her sights on Ruby Riot and continuing their heated rivalry but it was Scotland's Drew McIntyre who continued building momentum for himself, defeating Andrade Almas in convincing fashion.

The April 26 episode of NXT continued to set up Superstars and rivalries for the future. Who emerged victorious from each match, how did those bouts grade out and what affect may they have on the product going forward?

Take a look for yourself with this recap of Wednesday's broadcast.