    EPL Results Week 34: Wednesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    Tottenham's Christian Eriksen celebrates after he scored a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

    Tottenham Hotspur brought the gap at the top of the Premier League table back to four points on Wednesday as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

    Meanwhile, Arsenal boosted their chances of finishing in the top four by beating Leicester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, while Middlesbrough dealt a blow to relegation rivals Sunderland with a win by the same scoreline in the Tees-Wear derby.

    Here is confirmation of the results:

    Premier League Week 34 Results
    Arsenal1-0Leicester City
    Middlesbrough1-0Sunderland
    Crystal Palace0-1Tottenham Hotspur
    BBC Sport

    Here is how the race for the Golden Boot stands:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    PositionPlayerTeamGoals
    1Romelu LukakuEverton24
    2Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur20
    T3Alexis SanchezArsenal19
    T3Diego CostaChelsea19
    T5Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United17
    T5Sergio AgueroManchester City17
    7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur16
    8Eden HazardChelsea15
    BBC Sport

    Here are the updated standings:

    Updated Standings
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
    1Chelsea3325356929+4078
    2Tottenham3322836922+4774
    3Liverpool3419967042+2866
    4Manchester City3219766335+2864
    5Manchester United32171235024+2663
    6Arsenal3218686440+2460
    7Everton34161086037+2358
    8West Bromwich Albion33128133942-344
    9Southampton32117143944-540
    10Watford33117153754-1740
    11Stoke34109153750-1339
    12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
    13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
    14West Ham34108164459-1538
    15Leicester33107164154-1337
    16Burnley34106183349-1636
    17Hull3496193667-3133
    18Swansea3494213968-2931
    19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
    20Sunderland3356222659-3321
    WhoScored.com

     

    Wednesday Recap

    After Chelsea dispatched Southampton 4-2 on Sunday, Spurs needed to win to keep pace with their rivals.

    As was to be expected against a Palace side that has recently enjoyed wins over the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool, Tottenham did not have it all their own way at Selhurst Park.

    Indeed, Spurs writer Chris Miller noted the Lilywhites will need to become accustomed to the downside of their status as one of the Premier League's elite:

    Palace offered little going forward, though, and the visitors eventually sealed the result when Christian Eriksen unleashed a vicious dipping effort on goal from distance in the 78th minute.

    BBC Sport's John Bennett hailed the Dane:

    Arsenal had similar frustrations against Leicester City, and their night looked as if it would end in disappointment as they struggled to threaten the Foxes despite dominating possession.

    Petr Cech was required to make a tremendous save to keep out Riyad Mahrez's close-range volley, while Sanchez crashed an effort off the bar from 20 yards.

    Goal's Chris Wheatley illustrated the Gunners' failure to penetrate Leicester's defence in the first half:

    A goalless stalemate appeared to be on the cards, but Arsenal enjoyed a slice of luck late on when Nacho Monreal's off-target effort deflected in off centre-back Robert Huth in the 86th minute.

    As Squawka Football demonstrated, Arsenal finally look to have turned a corner as they seek to salvage their campaign:

    Meanwhile, Marten de Roon's early goal made the difference for Middlesbrough as they went ahead after eight minutes and successfully defended their lead against a poor Sunderland.

    The Daily Mail's Craig Hope was scathing of the Black Cats early on:

    David Moyes' home side were eventually booed off at half-time and fared little better in the second half.

    Sunderland face Bournemouth at the weekend and need to win to ensure their Premier League survival for another week—if they don't, positive results for Hull City or Swansea City could send them down.