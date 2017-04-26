EPL Results Week 34: Wednesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

EPL Results Week 34: Wednesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, TableApril 26, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur brought the gap at the top of the Premier League table back to four points on Wednesday as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.
Meanwhile, Arsenal boosted their chances of finishing in the top four by beating Leicester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, while Middlesbrough dealt a blow to relegation rivals Sunderland with a win by the same scoreline in the Tees-Wear derby.
Here is confirmation of the results:
|Premier League Week 34 Results
|Arsenal
|1-0
|Leicester City
|Middlesbrough
|1-0
|Sunderland
|Crystal Palace
|0-1
|Tottenham Hotspur
Here is how the race for the Golden Boot stands:
|Premier League Top Scorers
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|24
|2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|T3
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|19
|T3
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|19
|T5
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|Manchester United
|17
|T5
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|17
|7
|Dele Alli
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16
|8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|15
Here are the updated standings:
|Updated Standings
|Position
|Club
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Chelsea
|33
|25
|3
|5
|69
|29
|+40
|78
|2
|Tottenham
|33
|22
|8
|3
|69
|22
|+47
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|19
|9
|6
|70
|42
|+28
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|32
|19
|7
|6
|63
|35
|+28
|64
|5
|Manchester United
|32
|17
|12
|3
|50
|24
|+26
|63
|6
|Arsenal
|32
|18
|6
|8
|64
|40
|+24
|60
|7
|Everton
|34
|16
|10
|8
|60
|37
|+23
|58
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|12
|8
|13
|39
|42
|-3
|44
|9
|Southampton
|32
|11
|7
|14
|39
|44
|-5
|40
|10
|Watford
|33
|11
|7
|15
|37
|54
|-17
|40
|11
|Stoke
|34
|10
|9
|15
|37
|50
|-13
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|34
|11
|5
|18
|46
|54
|-8
|38
|13
|Bournemouth
|34
|10
|8
|16
|49
|63
|-14
|38
|14
|West Ham
|34
|10
|8
|16
|44
|59
|-15
|38
|15
|Leicester
|33
|10
|7
|16
|41
|54
|-13
|37
|16
|Burnley
|34
|10
|6
|18
|33
|49
|-16
|36
|17
|Hull
|34
|9
|6
|19
|36
|67
|-31
|33
|18
|Swansea
|34
|9
|4
|21
|39
|68
|-29
|31
|19
|Middlesbrough
|34
|5
|12
|17
|24
|43
|-19
|27
|20
|Sunderland
|33
|5
|6
|22
|26
|59
|-33
|21
Wednesday Recap
After Chelsea dispatched Southampton 4-2 on Sunday, Spurs needed to win to keep pace with their rivals.
As was to be expected against a Palace side that has recently enjoyed wins over the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool, Tottenham did not have it all their own way at Selhurst Park.
Indeed, Spurs writer Chris Miller noted the Lilywhites will need to become accustomed to the downside of their status as one of the Premier League's elite:
Chris Miller @WindyCOYS
If we're gonna be good we'd better get used to teams being desperate to beat us. Palace are physical, organised, motivated. Tricky to beat.4/26/2017, 7:48:42 PM
Palace offered little going forward, though, and the visitors eventually sealed the result when Christian Eriksen unleashed a vicious dipping effort on goal from distance in the 78th minute.
BBC Sport's John Bennett hailed the Dane:
John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC
No fuss, no headlines, no awards, just quietly getting on with being one of the best players in the Premier Lge - Christian Eriksen. #THFC4/26/2017, 8:40:53 PM
Arsenal had similar frustrations against Leicester City, and their night looked as if it would end in disappointment as they struggled to threaten the Foxes despite dominating possession.
Petr Cech was required to make a tremendous save to keep out Riyad Mahrez's close-range volley, while Sanchez crashed an effort off the bar from 20 yards.
Goal's Chris Wheatley illustrated the Gunners' failure to penetrate Leicester's defence in the first half:
Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_
Average position of the Arsenal players in the first half. #AFCvLCFC https://t.co/w7A06SSuIK4/26/2017, 7:37:35 PM
A goalless stalemate appeared to be on the cards, but Arsenal enjoyed a slice of luck late on when Nacho Monreal's off-target effort deflected in off centre-back Robert Huth in the 86th minute.
As Squawka Football demonstrated, Arsenal finally look to have turned a corner as they seek to salvage their campaign:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Arsenal have won three consecutive games across all competitions for the first time since January 2017. Grinding out the wins. ✊ https://t.co/trFUTqmqOU4/26/2017, 8:39:51 PM
Meanwhile, Marten de Roon's early goal made the difference for Middlesbrough as they went ahead after eight minutes and successfully defended their lead against a poor Sunderland.
The Daily Mail's Craig Hope was scathing of the Black Cats early on:
Craig Hope @CraigHope_DM
This is going some, but this might be the worst I've seen SAFC play this season. Embarrassing stuff first 25mins.4/26/2017, 7:09:42 PM
David Moyes' home side were eventually booed off at half-time and fared little better in the second half.
Sunderland face Bournemouth at the weekend and need to win to ensure their Premier League survival for another week—if they don't, positive results for Hull City or Swansea City could send them down.