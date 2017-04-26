EPL Results Week 34: Wednesday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur brought the gap at the top of the Premier League table back to four points on Wednesday as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boosted their chances of finishing in the top four by beating Leicester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, while Middlesbrough dealt a blow to relegation rivals Sunderland with a win by the same scoreline in the Tees-Wear derby.

Here is confirmation of the results:

Premier League Week 34 Results Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur BBC Sport

Here is how the race for the Golden Boot stands:

Premier League Top Scorers Position Player Team Goals 1 Romelu Lukaku Everton 24 2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 20 T3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 19 T3 Diego Costa Chelsea 19 T5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 17 T5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 17 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 15 BBC Sport

Here are the updated standings:

Updated Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 +40 78 2 Tottenham 33 22 8 3 69 22 +47 74 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 +28 66 4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 +28 64 5 Manchester United 32 17 12 3 50 24 +26 63 6 Arsenal 32 18 6 8 64 40 +24 60 7 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 +23 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 -3 44 9 Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 -5 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 -17 40 11 Stoke 34 10 9 15 37 50 -13 39 12 Crystal Palace 34 11 5 18 46 54 -8 38 13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 -14 38 14 West Ham 34 10 8 16 44 59 -15 38 15 Leicester 33 10 7 16 41 54 -13 37 16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 -16 36 17 Hull 34 9 6 19 36 67 -31 33 18 Swansea 34 9 4 21 39 68 -29 31 19 Middlesbrough 34 5 12 17 24 43 -19 27 20 Sunderland 33 5 6 22 26 59 -33 21 WhoScored.com

Wednesday Recap

After Chelsea dispatched Southampton 4-2 on Sunday, Spurs needed to win to keep pace with their rivals.

As was to be expected against a Palace side that has recently enjoyed wins over the Blues, Arsenal and Liverpool, Tottenham did not have it all their own way at Selhurst Park.

Indeed, Spurs writer Chris Miller noted the Lilywhites will need to become accustomed to the downside of their status as one of the Premier League's elite:

Palace offered little going forward, though, and the visitors eventually sealed the result when Christian Eriksen unleashed a vicious dipping effort on goal from distance in the 78th minute.

BBC Sport's John Bennett hailed the Dane:

Arsenal had similar frustrations against Leicester City, and their night looked as if it would end in disappointment as they struggled to threaten the Foxes despite dominating possession.

Petr Cech was required to make a tremendous save to keep out Riyad Mahrez's close-range volley, while Sanchez crashed an effort off the bar from 20 yards.

Goal's Chris Wheatley illustrated the Gunners' failure to penetrate Leicester's defence in the first half:

A goalless stalemate appeared to be on the cards, but Arsenal enjoyed a slice of luck late on when Nacho Monreal's off-target effort deflected in off centre-back Robert Huth in the 86th minute.

As Squawka Football demonstrated, Arsenal finally look to have turned a corner as they seek to salvage their campaign:

Meanwhile, Marten de Roon's early goal made the difference for Middlesbrough as they went ahead after eight minutes and successfully defended their lead against a poor Sunderland.

The Daily Mail's Craig Hope was scathing of the Black Cats early on:

David Moyes' home side were eventually booed off at half-time and fared little better in the second half.

Sunderland face Bournemouth at the weekend and need to win to ensure their Premier League survival for another week—if they don't, positive results for Hull City or Swansea City could send them down.